By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Firecracker Prawns 200G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Finest Firecracker Prawns 200G
£ 3.00
£15.00/kg

Offer

Per 1/2 pack (85g**)
  • Energy819kJ 195kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.9g
    13%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars2.8g
    3%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 963kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) in a spicy breadcrumb coating
  • Firecracker Jumbo King Prawns Juicy and plump warm water prawns in a crunchy, fiery Sriracha and Chipotle chilli coating Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality welfare and sustainability.
  • Juicy and plump warm water prawns in a crunchy, fiery Sriracha and Chipotle chilli coating
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (61%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Sugar, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Water, Maize Starch, Parsley, Tomato Powder, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Wheat Flour, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Chipotle Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika), Sunflower Oil, Cumin Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Capsicum Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Oregano, Ginger Extract, Cane Molasses.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 10-12 minutes
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 17 minutes
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pack (85g**)
Energy963kJ / 230kcal819kJ / 195kcal
Fat10.5g8.9g
Saturates1.4g1.2g
Carbohydrate23.1g19.6g
Sugars3.3g2.8g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein10.2g8.7g
Salt1.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 200gg typically weighs 170g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely spicy prawns

5 stars

Great juicy prawns in breadcrumbs with a spicy coating

Usually bought next

Tesco 16 Seafood Sticks 250G

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Tesco Cooked And Peeled King Prawns 150G

£ 3.00
£2.00/100g

Tesco Finest Cooked Jumbo King Prawns 150G

£ 3.75
£25.00/kg

Tesco 12 Frozen Hot & Spicy Prawns 132G

£ 2.00
£1.52/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here