Tesco Finest Firecracker Prawns 200G

Lovely spicy prawns
Great juicy prawns in breadcrumbs with a spicy coating
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 963kJ / 230kcal
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (61%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Salt, Sugar, Chilli Flakes, Wheat Starch, Maize Flour, Water, Maize Starch, Parsley, Tomato Powder, Yeast, Cocoa Butter, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Wheat Flour, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Chipotle Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika), Sunflower Oil, Cumin Powder, Malt Vinegar (Barley), Capsicum Extract, Black Pepper Extract, Oregano, Ginger Extract, Cane Molasses.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 10-12 minutes
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 17 minutes
Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Produced in United Kingdom
2 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Mixed Material not currently recycled Label. Paper widely recycled
200g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pack (85g**)
|Energy
|963kJ / 230kcal
|819kJ / 195kcal
|Fat
|10.5g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|23.1g
|19.6g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.9g
|Protein
|10.2g
|8.7g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 200gg typically weighs 170g.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019