Tesco Finest Smoky Paprika & Garlic King Prawns 200G

Tesco Finest Smoky Paprika & Garlic King Prawns 200G

This product is only available for delivery between 29/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

£ 4.25
£21.25/kg

1/2 of pack (100g)
  • Energy389kJ 92kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 389kJ / 92kcal

Product Description

  • King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with red peppers and parsley and a smoked paprika, chilli, pepper, garlic and parsley dressing.
  • Smoky Paprika and Garlic Jumbo King Prawns Juicy and plump warm water prawns, gently cooked to enhance their naturally sweet flavour. Marinated in red pepper and parsley and served with a pil pil style dressing made with smoked paprika, chilli and garlic.
  • FOP: Juicy and plump warm water prawns accompanied by a smoky paprika and garlic dressing. SOP: Juicy and plump warm water prawns, gently cooked to enhance their naturally sweet flavour. Marinated in red pepper and parsley and served with a pil pil style dressing made with smoked paprika, chilli and garlic.
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (73%), Pil Pil Dressing (25%) [Water, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper], Salt, Flat Leaf Parsley, Dried Red Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pack (100g)
Energy389kJ / 92kcal389kJ / 92kcal
Fat2.2g2.2g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate7.6g7.6g
Sugars1.5g1.5g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein10.0g10.0g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

