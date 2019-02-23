Tesco Finest Smoky Paprika & Garlic King Prawns 200G

- Energy389kJ 92kcal5%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars1.5g2%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 389kJ / 92kcal
Product Description
- King prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) with red peppers and parsley and a smoked paprika, chilli, pepper, garlic and parsley dressing.
- Smoky Paprika and Garlic Jumbo King Prawns Juicy and plump warm water prawns, gently cooked to enhance their naturally sweet flavour. Marinated in red pepper and parsley and served with a pil pil style dressing made with smoked paprika, chilli and garlic.
- FOP: Juicy and plump warm water prawns accompanied by a smoky paprika and garlic dressing. SOP: Juicy and plump warm water prawns, gently cooked to enhance their naturally sweet flavour. Marinated in red pepper and parsley and served with a pil pil style dressing made with smoked paprika, chilli and garlic.
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (73%), Pil Pil Dressing (25%) [Water, Tomato Purée, Garlic Purée, Red Chilli Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Salt, Chilli Flakes, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper], Salt, Flat Leaf Parsley, Dried Red Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pack (100g)
|Energy
|389kJ / 92kcal
|389kJ / 92kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.6g
|7.6g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|10.0g
|10.0g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019