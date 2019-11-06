By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Spanish Chorizo Sausages 6Pack 300G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Spanish Chorizo Sausages 6Pack 300G
£ 4.00
£13.34/kg
One sausage
  • Energy899kJ 217kcal
    11%
  • Fat19.8g
    28%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1955kJ / 473kcal

Product Description

  • Cured pork sausages with smoked paprika and garlic.
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Garlic, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Nutmeg, Oregano.

Filled into edible, natural casings.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sausage (46g**)
Energy1955kJ / 473kcal899kJ / 217kcal
Fat43.0g19.8g
Saturates15.0g6.9g
Carbohydrate1.6g0.7g
Sugars1.6g0.7g
Fibre1.7g0.8g
Protein19.0g8.7g
Salt3.0g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When pan fried according to instructions.--
** When pan fried according to instructions 300g typically weighs 273g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Chorizo`s. when are they back on shelf ? i m

5 stars

Great Chorizo`s. when are they back on shelf ? i miss them in my System! :D

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest British 10 Cumberland Sausages 667G

£ 4.00
£6.00/kg

Tesco Finest Aberdeen Angus Steak Mince 500G

£ 4.00
£8.00/kg

Tesco Cherry Tomatoes In Rich Tomato Juice 400G

£ 1.05
£2.63/kg

Tesco Finest British 12 Pork & Honey Chipolatas 375G

£ 2.00
£5.34/kg

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here