Cadbury 12 Creme & Mini Egg Cupcakes Platter

Product Description
- Easter 12 Mixed Cupcake Platter
- Mini Egg Cupcakes
- Chocolate flavoured sponge topped with a chocolate flavour frosting and decorated with milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.
- Creme Egg Cupcake
- Chocolate flavoured sponge with a fondant filling, topped with a vanilla flavour frosting, finished with a fondant icing drizzle and milk chocolate decorations.
- Please Note: Colours of Cadbury Mini Eggs may vary from those illustrated.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Warnings
- Mini Egg Cupcakes
- Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4
Name and address
- Premier Foods,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
- PO Box 216,
- Thame,
- OX9 0DU.
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
12 x Cupcakes
Safety information
Mini Egg Cupcakes Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Mini Egg Cupcakes 6 x 46g
- Creme Egg Cupcakes 6 x 51g
Information
Ingredients
Vanilla Flavour Frosting (39%) [Icing Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate Decorations (4%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whey (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, E282), Emulsifiers (E471, E475), Colours (E171, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Maize Starch, Stabilisers (E415, E410), Gelling Agent (Pectin)
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Creme Egg Cupcake Reference Intake Energy 1965kJ/ 8400kJ / - 470kcal 2000kcal Fat 24.0g 70g of which Saturates 7.0g 20g Carbohydrate 60.1g 260g of which Sugars 50.7g 90g Fibre 1.3g - Protein 2.6g 50g Salt 0.13g 6g Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) - -
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Mini Egg Cupcakes 6 x 46g
- Creme Egg Cupcakes 6 x 51g
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Flavour Frosting (43%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Mini Eggs (7%) [Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavouring), Crisp Sugar Shell (Sugar, Modified Maize and Tapioca Starches, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Flavourings)], Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Preservatives (E282, Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (E475, E471), Maize Starch, Flavouring
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Mini Egg Cupcake Reference Intake Energy 1980kJ/ 8400kJ / - 475kcal 2000kcal Fat 25.4g 70g of which Saturates 8.0g 20g Carbohydrate 56.3g 260g of which Sugars 47.3g 90g Fibre 1.6g - Protein 4.2g 50g Salt 0.16g 6g Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal) - -
