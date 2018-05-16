By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury 12 Creme & Mini Egg Cupcakes Platter

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury 12 Creme & Mini Egg Cupcakes Platter
£ 8.00
£0.67/each

Product Description

  • Easter 12 Mixed Cupcake Platter
  • Mini Egg Cupcakes
  • Chocolate flavoured sponge topped with a chocolate flavour frosting and decorated with milk chocolate eggs in a crisp sugar shell.
  • Creme Egg Cupcake
  • Chocolate flavoured sponge with a fondant filling, topped with a vanilla flavour frosting, finished with a fondant icing drizzle and milk chocolate decorations.
  • Please Note: Colours of Cadbury Mini Eggs may vary from those illustrated.
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Warnings

  • Mini Egg Cupcakes
  • Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

12 x Cupcakes

Safety information

View more safety information

Mini Egg Cupcakes Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4

    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Mini Egg Cupcakes 6 x 46g
    • Creme Egg Cupcakes 6 x 51g

    Information

    Ingredients

    Vanilla Flavour Frosting (39%) [Icing Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate Decorations (4%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whey (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, E282), Emulsifiers (E471, E475), Colours (E171, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Maize Starch, Stabilisers (E415, E410), Gelling Agent (Pectin)

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g Creme Egg CupcakeReference Intake
    Energy 1965kJ/8400kJ /
    -470kcal2000kcal
    Fat 24.0g70g
    of which Saturates 7.0g20g
    Carbohydrate 60.1g260g
    of which Sugars50.7g90g
    Fibre 1.3g-
    Protein 2.6g50g
    Salt 0.13g6g
    Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--
    • Suitable for vegetarians
    • Mini Egg Cupcakes 6 x 46g
    • Creme Egg Cupcakes 6 x 51g

    Information

    Ingredients

    Chocolate Flavour Frosting (43%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Mini Eggs (7%) [Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavouring), Crisp Sugar Shell (Sugar, Modified Maize and Tapioca Starches, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Flavourings)], Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Preservatives (E282, Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (E475, E471), Maize Starch, Flavouring

    Allergy Information

    • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat
    • May Contain: Nuts

    Storage

    • Store in a cool dry place.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g Mini Egg CupcakeReference Intake
    Energy 1980kJ/8400kJ /
    -475kcal2000kcal
    Fat 25.4g70g
    of which Saturates 8.0g20g
    Carbohydrate 56.3g260g
    of which Sugars47.3g90g
    Fibre 1.6g-
    Protein 4.2g50g
    Salt 0.16g6g
    Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury 4 Mini Egg Nest Cakes

£ 2.00
£0.50/each

Tesco Finest 4 Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Cadbury Mini Eggs Chocolate Gateau

£ 3.00
£3.00/each

Mr Kipling Lemon Fancies 8 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.19/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here