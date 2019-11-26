Cadbury 12 Easter Cake Selection

Product Description
- 2 Vanilla Cake Bars - Chocolate flavoured sponge with a vanilla flavour topping, covered with milk chocolate. 2 Mini Eggs Choc Cakes - Chocolate flavoured sponge with a vanilla flavour topping, covered in milk chocolate and decorated with a milk chocolate egg in a crisp sugar shell. 2 Raspberry Mini Rolls - Golden sponge with plum and raspberry jam and a vanilla flavour filling, covered with milk chocolate. 2 Milk Choc Mini Rolls - Chocolate flavoured sponge with a vanilla flavour filling, covered with milk chocolate. 2 Strawberry Roses Cake Bars - Chocolate flavoured sponge with a strawberry flavour topping, covered in milk chocolate. 2 Creme Egg Choc Cakes - Chocolate flavoured sponge with a white and yellow fondant topping, covered in milk chocolate.
- Please note: Colours of Cadbury Mini Eggs may vary from those illustrated
- Suitable for vegetarians
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Warnings
- Choking Hazard: This product is not suitable for children under 4
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consume relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389
- If purchased in the Republic of Ireland - Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Or telephone 1800 93 2814
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
12 x Cakes
Safety information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Vanilla Flavour Filling (28%) [Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Sugar, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring], Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Whey (from Milk), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soya Flour, Dried Egg White, Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 1925kJ/ - 460kcal Fat 23.5g of which Saturates 11.3g Carbohydrate 56.3g of which Sugars 42.8g Fibre 2.3g Protein 4.8g Salt 0.70g
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Vanilla Flavour Topping (23%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Lutein)], Mini Eggs (12%) [Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavouring), Crisp Sugar Shell (Sugar, Modified Maize and Tapioca Starches, Maltodextrin, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Flavouring)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 1880kJ/ - 450kcal Fat 21.9g of which Saturates 10.8g Carbohydrate 57.4g of which Sugars 44.6g Fibre 2.4g Protein 4.4g Salt 0.40g
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Strawberry Flavour Topping (28%) [Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Icing Sugar, Water, Maize Starch, Colour (Beetroot Red), Acid (Citric Acid), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Emulsifier (E471)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Water, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 1860kJ/ - 445kcal Fat 22.6g of which Saturates 10.7g Carbohydrate 54.7g of which Sugars 40.5g Fibre 2.3g Protein 4.5g Salt 0.67g
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (32%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Vanilla Flavour Filling (19%) [Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Dextrose, Sugar, Water, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring], Plum and Raspberry Jam (13%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Plum Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Colour (Anthocyanins), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Soya Flour, Dried Whey (from Milk), Dried Egg White, Emulsifier (E471), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 1850kJ/ - 440kcal Fat 20.4g of which Saturates 9.9g Carbohydrate 58.7g of which Sugars 44.2g Fibre 2.0g Protein 4.7g Salt 0.61g
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (37%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], White Fondant Topping (20%) [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Fructose, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Emulsifier (E471), Colour (E171), Firming Agent (E327), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yellow Fondant Topping (8%) [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dextrose, Water, Fructose, Palm Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavourings, Emulsifier (E471), Colours (E171, Carotenes, Paprika Extract), Firming Agent (E327), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415)], Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried (Whey from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 1740kJ/ - 415kcal Fat 17.8g of which Saturates 10.1g Carbohydrate 58.2g of which Sugars 41.1g Fibre 2.6g Protein 4.3g Salt 0.43g
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (34%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango in varying proportions), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Vanilla Flavour Topping (28%) [Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Emulsifier (E471)), Glucose Syrup, Water, Icing Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Maize Starch, Dried Egg White, Flavourings (contain Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (Annatto)], Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Whey (from Milk), Soya Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier (E471), Milk Proteins
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 1830kJ/ - 435kcal Fat 21.2g of which Saturates 11.2g Carbohydrate 56.0g of which Sugars 40.6g Fibre 2.3g Protein 4.3g Salt 0.46g
