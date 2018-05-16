By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kip Lemonade & Elderflower Slices 6 Pack

Mr Kip Lemonade & Elderflower Slices 6 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.25/each
Per slice (31g)
  • Energy514kJ 122kcal
    6%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars12.2g
    14%
  • Salt0.17g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1653kJ

Product Description

  • Lemon Flavoured Sponge with a Lemon Curd Filling (13%), Topped with a Decorated Elderflower Flavour Icing (26%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • A moist lemon flavoured sponge, filled with a lemon curd and topped with an elderflower flavour icing
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Lemon Curd (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice, Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Lutein)), Water, Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Lutein, Copper Chlorophyll)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Lemonade & Elderflower Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Lemonade & Elderflower Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (31g)
Energy 1653kJ514kJ
-394kcal122kcal
Fat 15.5g4.8g
of which Saturates 3.5g1.1g
Carbohydrate 60.7g18.9g
of which Sugars 39.3g12.2g
Fibre 0.6g<0.5g
Protein 2.5g0.8g
Salt 0.54g0.17g
This pack contains 6 portions--

