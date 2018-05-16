Mr Kip Lemonade & Elderflower Slices 6 Pack

- Energy514kJ 122kcal6%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates1.1g6%
- Sugars12.2g14%
- Salt0.17g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1653kJ
Product Description
- Lemon Flavoured Sponge with a Lemon Curd Filling (13%), Topped with a Decorated Elderflower Flavour Icing (26%).
- #exceedinglygood
- A moist lemon flavoured sponge, filled with a lemon curd and topped with an elderflower flavour icing
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Lemon Curd (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Water, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Juice, Egg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Lutein)), Water, Icing Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg White, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Vegetable Fat (Palm), Maize Starch, Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Milk Proteins, Acid (Citric Acid), Colours (Lutein, Copper Chlorophyll)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Lemonade & Elderflower Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
6 x Lemonade & Elderflower Slices
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (31g)
|Energy
|1653kJ
|514kJ
|-
|394kcal
|122kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|4.8g
|of which Saturates
|3.5g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|60.7g
|18.9g
|of which Sugars
|39.3g
|12.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.54g
|0.17g
|This pack contains 6 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020