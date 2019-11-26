Mr Kipling Egg Fancies 8 Pack

- Energy449kJ 107kcal5%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates1.2g6%
- Sugars16.1g18%
- Salt0.14g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1611kJ
Product Description
- Golden Sponge Cakes with a Vanilla Flavour Topping (11%), Covered with Vanilla Flavour Fondant Icing (49%).
- #exceedinglygood
- Golden sponge fancies with a vanilla flavour topping, covered in a vanilla flavour fondant icing
- It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
- Exceedingly good cakes
- 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
- No hydrogenated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Icing Sugar, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts
Storage
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Produce of
Carefully baked in the UK
Number of uses
This pack contains 8 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy these Egg Fancies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
- Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
- UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents
8 x Egg Fancies
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cake (27g)
|Energy
|1611kJ
|449kJ
|-
|382kcal
|107kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|2.7g
|of which Saturates
|4.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|70.6g
|19.7g
|of which Sugars
|57.6g
|16.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.14g
|This pack contains 8 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020