Mr Kipling Egg Fancies 8 Pack

Mr Kipling Egg Fancies 8 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.19/each
Per cake (27g)
  • Energy449kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars16.1g
    18%
  • Salt0.14g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1611kJ

Product Description

  • Golden Sponge Cakes with a Vanilla Flavour Topping (11%), Covered with Vanilla Flavour Fondant Icing (49%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Golden sponge fancies with a vanilla flavour topping, covered in a vanilla flavour fondant icing
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Icing Sugar, Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea), Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Proteins, Dried Egg White, Maize Starch, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Egg Fancies at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

8 x Egg Fancies

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer cake (27g)
Energy 1611kJ449kJ
-382kcal107kcal
Fat 9.8g2.7g
of which Saturates 4.4g1.2g
Carbohydrate 70.6g19.7g
of which Sugars 57.6g16.1g
Fibre 0.5g<0.5g
Protein 2.6g0.7g
Salt 0.51g0.14g
This pack contains 8 portions--

