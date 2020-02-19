Childs Farm After Sun Coconut 100Ml

Very soothing
Luckily not needed for my girls but my other half is a welder with sensitive skin and always burning his face. He loves this and it’s really effective.
Fab product and SMELLS AMAZING!
This is one of my family’s favourite Child’s Farm products. It works a treat, mess free and smells like holidays. You won’t be disappointed!
Brilliant, smells lush
This is just what we needed when we went away we took 2 bottles and still came home with half, it smells delicious and really moisturises
Smells Devine
Love this after sun lotion though use it as moisturiser often as well, it smells lovely and has a great texture really lovely to use on the whole family