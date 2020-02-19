By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Childs Farm After Sun Coconut 100Ml

Childs Farm After Sun Coconut 100Ml
£ 5.00
£5.00/100ml

Product Description

  • After Sun Lotion
  • Find out more, learn about young skin, and join the bath time fun at www.childsfarm.com
  • Childs Farm luxurious after sun lotion contains organic coconut oil. Use on all skin types after sun, wind or outdoor exposure. It's a great way to ensure skin is hydrated and soothed, whatever the weather!
  • All Childs Farm products are formulated to be extremely gentle. They are dermatologist tested and approved, and paediatrician approved, as kind, mild and safe to use on newborns and children - even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust.
  • We never test on animals, only on people.
  • Childs Farm after sun lotion moisturises, soothes and hydrates all skin types after sun, wind or outdoor exposure
  • Paediatrician and dermatologist tested and approved
  • Suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema
  • Suitable for newborns and upwards
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isopropyl Myristate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Benzyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Parfum (Fragrance), Healianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract*, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice*, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Coumarin, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, (* Denotes Certified Organic Ingredient), Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

Preparation and Usage

  • After prolonged sun or wind exposure, wash skin to remove sun cream, then apply after sun all over the body, face and hands. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.
  • Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time.

Warnings

  • If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. if irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues stop use. Always follow directions on pack.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,

Net Contents

100ml

Very soothing

5 stars

Luckily not needed for my girls but my other half is a welder with sensitive skin and always burning his face. He loves this and it’s really effective.

Fab product and SMELLS AMAZING!

5 stars

This is one of my family’s favourite Child’s Farm products. It works a treat, mess free and smells like holidays. You won’t be disappointed!

Brilliant, smells lush

5 stars

This is just what we needed when we went away we took 2 bottles and still came home with half, it smells delicious and really moisturises

Smells Devine

5 stars

Love this after sun lotion though use it as moisturiser often as well, it smells lovely and has a great texture really lovely to use on the whole family

