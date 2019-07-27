Childs Farm Sun Roll On 50+Spf 70Ml

UVA star rating????
Hi we bought two of these for our children but cant seem to find anywhere on the bottle what the UVA rating is. So I now feel unsure about using it on the children.
Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.
Aqua (Water), Octocrylene, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, Dibutyl Adipate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dicaprylyl Ether, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Triacontanyl PVP, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Galactoarabinan, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Cellulose Gum, Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes
Packing. Recyclable
70ml
Avoid intense midday sun. Over exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight and make sure they wear protective clothing and high SPF sunscreens (higher than SPF 25). Do not stay too long in the sun, even when using a sunscreen product. Sunburn damages the skin permanently and should be avoided. Even sunscreens with high sun protection factors do not provide 100% protection from UV radiation. Although this product has been tested, consumer's individual reactions to the product cannot be excluded. Avoid contact with eyes, rinse well with clean water if this occurs. Avoid contact with clothing, fabrics and surfaces. Permanent staining or material changes are possible even after the product has fully absorbed.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020