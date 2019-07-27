By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Childs Farm Sun Roll On 50+Spf 70Ml

1(1)Write a review
Childs Farm Sun Roll On 50+Spf 70Ml
£ 10.00
£14.29/100ml

Product Description

  • 50+ SPF Roll-On Sun Lotion, Unfragranced
  • Childs Farm 50+ SPF roll-on sun lotion for very high protection, is water resistant and protects young and sensitive skin from UVA and UVB rays, whilst keeping skin moisturised and hydrated. And this little roll on makes application so easy, there's no fuss involved! Perfect for the school bag too!
  • Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • Childs Farm 50+ spf roll-on sun lotion, unfragranced 70ml is registered with the vegan society!
  • Childs Farm believe that every child should feel happy in their skin whether it's normal, sensitive or even skin that is prone to eczema. That's why Childs Farm use only the best naturally derived ingredients and essential oils (that smell amazing!) to produce a range of mild, kind and safe products for newborns, babies and children. Childs Farm uses natural ‘free-from' ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive & eczema prone skin.

Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.

  • 50 spf sun cream for very high sun protection
  • Water resistant UVA & UVB
  • Unfragranced
  • Pack size: 70ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Octocrylene, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, Dibutyl Adipate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dicaprylyl Ether, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Triacontanyl PVP, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Galactoarabinan, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Cellulose Gum, Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use. Apply generously before sun exposure. Rub in well. Wait for the sunscreen to be fully absorbed. Reapply frequently every 1-2 hours, and always after perspiring, swimming or towelling. A reduced quantity will lower the level of protection significantly.
  • Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time.

Warnings

  • Avoid intense midday sun. Over exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight and make sure they wear protective clothing and high SPF sunscreens (higher than SPF 25). Do not stay too long in the sun, even when using a sunscreen product. Sunburn damages the skin permanently and should be avoided. Even sunscreens with high sun protection factors do not provide 100% protection from UV radiation. Although this product has been tested, consumer's individual reactions to the product cannot be excluded. Avoid contact with eyes, rinse well with clean water if this occurs. Avoid contact with clothing, fabrics and surfaces. Permanent staining or material changes are possible even after the product has fully absorbed.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Childs Farm,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,

Return to

  • Childs Farm,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG24 9HJ.

Net Contents

70ml

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

UVA star rating????

1 stars

Hi we bought two of these for our children but cant seem to find anywhere on the bottle what the UVA rating is. So I now feel unsure about using it on the children.

