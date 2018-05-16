Childs Farm Sun Spray 50+Spf 125Ml

Product Description
- 50+ SPF Sun Lotion Spray, Unfragranced
- Childs Farm 50+SPF sun spray for very high protection, is water resistant and protects young and sensitive skin from UVA and UVB rays, whilst keeping skin moisturised and hydrated. Perfect to protect your child whilst playing in the sun.
- Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
- Childs Farm 50+ spf sun lotion spray, unfragranced 125ml is registered with the vegan society!
- Childs Farm believe that every child should feel happy in their skin whether it's normal, sensitive or even skin that is prone to eczema. That's why Childs Farm use only the best naturally derived ingredients and essential oils (that smell amazing!) to produce a range of mild, kind and safe products for newborns, babies and children. Childs Farm uses natural ‘free-from' ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive & eczema prone skin.
Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.
- 50 spf sun cream for very high sun protection
- Water resistant UVA & UVB
- Unfragranced
- Pack size: 125ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Octocrylene, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, Dibutyl Adipate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Dicaprylyl Ether, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Triacontanyl PVP, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Galactoarabinan, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Tocopherol, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Cellulose Gum, Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use. Apply generously before sun exposure. Rub in well. Wait for the sunscreen to be fully absorbed. Reapply frequently every 1-2 hours, and always after perspiring, swimming or towelling. A reduced quantity will lower the level of protection significantly.
- Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time.
Warnings
- Avoid intense midday sun. Over exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight and make sure they wear protective clothing and high SPF sunscreens (higher than SPF 25). Do not stay too long in the sun, even when using a sunscreen product. Sunburn damages the skin permanently and should be avoided. Even sunscreens with high sun protection factors do not provide 100% protection from UV radiation. Although this product has been tested, consumer's individual reactions to the product cannot be excluded. Avoid contact with eyes, rinse well with clean water if this occurs. Avoid contact with clothing, fabrics and surfaces. Permanent staining or material changes are possible even after the product has fully absorbed.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Childs Farm,
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St. John,
- Basingstoke,
Return to
- Childs Farm,
- The Barn,
- Kestrel Court,
- Vyne Road,
- Sherborne St. John,
- Basingstoke,
- Hampshire,
- RG24 9HJ.
Net Contents
125ml
Safety information
Avoid intense midday sun. Over exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight and make sure they wear protective clothing and high SPF sunscreens (higher than SPF 25). Do not stay too long in the sun, even when using a sunscreen product. Sunburn damages the skin permanently and should be avoided. Even sunscreens with high sun protection factors do not provide 100% protection from UV radiation. Although this product has been tested, consumer's individual reactions to the product cannot be excluded. Avoid contact with eyes, rinse well with clean water if this occurs. Avoid contact with clothing, fabrics and surfaces. Permanent staining or material changes are possible even after the product has fully absorbed.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020