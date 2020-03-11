By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Childs Farm Sun Cream 50+Spf 125Ml

Childs Farm Sun Cream 50+Spf 125Ml
£ 12.00
£9.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Sun Cream SPF 50+
  • Find out more, learn about young skin, and join the fun at www.childsfarm.com
  • Our water resistant sun cream protects young and sensitive skin from UVA and UVB rays, whilst keeping skin moisturised and hydrated.
  • All Childs Farm products are formulated to be extremely gentle. They are dermatologist tested and approved, and paediatrician approved, as kind, mild and safe to use on newborns and children - even those with sensitive and eczema-prone skin.
  • Childs Farm uses natural ‘free-from' ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive & eczema prone skin.
  • Recommended by 98% of parents of babies with eczema.
  • Winner of the Mother and Baby Gold Award for Best Baby Skincare Range/Product.

Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.

  • 50+ spf sun cream for very high sun protection
  • Water resistant UVA & UVB
  • Unfragranced
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Octocrylene, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Diethylhexyl Butamido Triazone, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonic Acid, Triacontanyl PVP, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Caprylyl Glycol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, Xanthan Gum, Carbomer, Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply generously before sun exposure. Rub in well. Wait for the sunscreen to be fully absorbed. Reapply the sunscreen frequently every 1-2 hours, and always after perspiring, swimming or towelling. A reduced quantity will lower the level of protection significantly.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Warnings

  • Avoid intensive midday sun. Over exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight and make sure they wear protective clothing and high SPF sunscreens (higher than SPF 25). Do not stay too long in the sun, even when using a sunscreen product. Sunburn damages the skin permanently and should be avoided. Even sunscreens with high sun protection factors do not provide 100% protection from UV radiation. Although this product has been tested, consumer's individual reactions to the product cannot be excluded. Avoid contact with eyes, rinse well with clean water if this occurs. Avoid contact with clothing, fabrics and surfaces. Permanent staining or material changes are possible even after the product is fully absorbed

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,

Return to

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,
  • Hampshire,
  • RG24 9HJ.

Net Contents

125ml

Safety information

Avoid intensive midday sun. Over exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight and make sure they wear protective clothing and high SPF sunscreens (higher than SPF 25). Do not stay too long in the sun, even when using a sunscreen product. Sunburn damages the skin permanently and should be avoided. Even sunscreens with high sun protection factors do not provide 100% protection from UV radiation. Although this product has been tested, consumer's individual reactions to the product cannot be excluded. Avoid contact with eyes, rinse well with clean water if this occurs. Avoid contact with clothing, fabrics and surfaces. Permanent staining or material changes are possible even after the product is fully absorbed

