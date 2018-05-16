By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Triple Chocolate Slices 6 Pack

Mr Kipling Triple Chocolate Slices 6 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.25/each
Per slice (25g)
  • Energy424kJ 101kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.1g
    6%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars8.5g
    9%
  • Salt0.10g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1641kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Sponge with a Chocolate Flavour Filling (16%), Baked with Dark Chocolate Chips (8%).
  • #exceedinglygood
  • Chocolate flavoured sponge with a chocolate flavour filling topped with dark chocolate chips
  • It's the little things that mean the most like an exceedingly good cake from Mr Kipling.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dark Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring), Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Egg, Dextrose, Invert Sugar Syrup, Maize Starch, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Proteins, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sorbitan Monostearate, Polysorbate 60), Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Dried Egg White, Salt, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavourings (contain Milk, Sulphites), Acid (Acetic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Triple Chocolate Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

6 x Triple Chocolate Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (25g)
Energy 1641kJ424kJ
-391kcal101kcal
Fat 15.7g4.1g
of which Saturates5.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate 56.7g14.6g
of which Sugars 32.9g8.5g
Fibre 2.4g0.6g
Protein 4.5g1.2g
Salt 0.38g0.10g
This pack contains 6 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

