Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser 50Ml

5(10)Write a review
£ 2.50
£5.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Baby Moisturiser, Mildly Fragranced
  • Childs Farm award-winning, mildly fragranced, baby moisturiser contains some of nature's finest ingredients. It's been specially formulated to help protect and hydrate baby's delicate skin.
  • With gorgeous shea and cocoa butter, adults can't resist our Childs Farm baby moisturiser either: who wouldn't want all over fresh-smelling, soft and hydrated skin!
  • Childs Farm baby moisturiser is suitable for newborns and upwards. Dermatologist and paediatrician approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • Childs Farm baby moisturiser, mildly fragranced 250ml is registered with The Vegan Society and certified by Cruelty Free International.
  • Childs Farm uses naturally derived ingredients and essential oils to produce a range of kind, mild, safe and delicious-smelling toiletries. The range is clinically tested and user trialled and suitable for newborns & up, even those with sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema.
  • 100% of parents would recommend the product to other parents of young children*
  • *Results from a consumer user trial of 100 Young Children with Eczema (medically diagnosed eczema)
  • Winner of the Mother and Baby Gold Award for Best Baby Skincare Range/Product.

Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.

  • Award-winning baby moisturiser with nourishing shea and cocoa butter
  • Dermatologist & paediatrician tested and approved as suitable for sensitive skin and safe for people who may be prone to eczema
  • Suitable for newborns and upwards
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Isopropyl Myristate, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Polyglyceryl-3 Dicitrate/Stearate, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil, Dehydroacetic Acid, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Citric Acid, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Limonene, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Please check the label before using this product as we may make small ingredient changes

Preparation and Usage

  • Smooth all over face, hands and feet for wonderfully moisturised skin. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. External use only. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use.

Warnings

  • External use only.
  • If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water. If irritation continues, stop use. Always follow directions on pack.
  • Always patch test. We recommend that you carry out a patch test 24 hours before using any product for the first time.

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • The Barn,
  • Kestrel Court,
  • Vyne Road,
  • Sherborne St. John,
  • Basingstoke,

Net Contents

50ml

Safety information

View more safety information

10 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great for eczema

5 stars

This product is amazing! I read online reviews but didn't hold out much hope that they could be true. After spending the last 6 months using steroid cream from the doctor on a patch of eczema, without any improvement, I was willing to give it a go. I could see a vast improvement after only 2 days and now, a week and a half on, the patch of eczema and the redness is almost completely healed. I am already recommending it to friend and family.

Fantastic product & gentle on newborn babys skin

5 stars

I initially used this product 4 years ago with my first son. I've just had another baby boy and forgot how good this product is. It's so gentle on my newborn son's dry skin and it sinks in very well. The pump bottle is so easy to use with a wiggly baby. I'd recommend this product to anyone!

Helps clear skin

5 stars

I had bad acne and I bought this product and it is amazing! After only using it for a few day my skin has cleared up so much! Really Recommend This

No big smell!

5 stars

I love this cream, the no big smell works far better for my picky daughter whilst doing the amazing childs farm magic. Highly recommend!

A fabulous all rounder.

5 stars

QS a family with older children we are past the need for nappy scream etc. However we ALL still use this fab moisturiser all the time. It is a fabulous daily hand. Cream; body cream and topical treatment for eczema. It has almost no fragrance so my eldest can still use her body sprays etc without being masked. A brilliant family all rounder x

Love it!

5 stars

Honestly can’t live without this moisturiser for my little love. When she has rash outbreaks this literally soothes and gets rid of it! I’m so happy, for me, it beats steroid creams any day!

fab stuff

5 stars

I have stopped using the steroid creams the doctor has perscribed me and I'm using this product instead it has cleared my front & back of my hands also the back of my knees I tell every one about this product who suffers with eczema. My hands & back of my legs have been free of eczema for about 9 months i use cream 4 to 5 times a day

Excellent Product

5 stars

I first bought child's farm baby moisturizer in May 2017 while I was on holiday in the UK. I am an adult living in Uganda but with eczema issues and a friend highly recommended it. I was impressed by the results and since then it is the only moisturizer that I apply on my face. I ask friends traveling to the UK to help me buy enough. It is definitely an excellent product not only for babies but even adults.

Helped by babys eczema!

5 stars

I bought childsfarm moisturiser after having no luck with the zerobase the doctors prescribed for my little girls eczema. Within a few weeks it had nearly cleared up and now a few months down the line its completely gone! I wish i had before and after photos. Would definitely recommend!

Brilliant

5 stars

2nd day using this with eczema on feet and seeing a difference

