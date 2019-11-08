Childs Farm Hair & Body Wash Sweet Orange 50Ml

Top Product
So as a family of 5 its so nice to find something everyone likes, this smells great and we always get the big bottles to keep us going, a complete family favourite.
Childs Farm uses ingredients that parents can trust. We never test on animals, only on people.
Aqua, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Lauryl Glucose Carboxylate, Argan Oil Polyglyceryl-6 Esters, Parfum, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Lauryl Glucoside, Limonene, Lactic Acid, Sucrose Laurate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Oil, Citric Acid, Alcohol, Amyl Cinnamal
50ml ℮
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020