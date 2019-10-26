By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(4)Write a review
Tesco Deep Pan Spicy Chicken Pizza 401G
£ 1.00
£0.25/100g
1/2 of a pizza
  • Energy1725kJ 409kcal
    20%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars8.8g
    10%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 903kJ / 214kcal

Product Description

  • A deep pan pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, steam cooked chicken, Roquito® peppers and red onions.
  • Pizza base topped with a spicy tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cooked chicken, red onions and Roquito® chilli peppers.
  • Topped with spicy tomato sauce, chicken, red onion and Roquito® peppers.
  • Pack size: 401g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS:

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella (Full Fat Soft Cheese) (Milk) (12%), Steam Cooked Chicken (8%) [Chicken Breast, Water, Salt, Maize Starch], Tomato Paste, Roquito Pepper (3.5%), Red Onion (3.5%), Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Salt, Basil, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Garlic Purée, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cumin, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Coriander, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid). 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200, 180, 6
Time: 24-26 mins
For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. Place the pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven. 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 for 24-26 mins Important Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results always cook from frozen.
    Remove all packaging.
    Place the pizza directly onto the top shelf of a pre-heated oven.
    200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 for 24-26 mins

    Important
    Not suitable for microwave cooking.
    All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
    Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

401g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pizza (191g**)
Energy903kJ / 214kcal1725kJ / 409kcal
Fat4.6g8.8g
Saturates2.0g3.8g
Carbohydrate32.0g61.1g
Sugars4.6g8.8g
Fibre2.4g4.6g
Protein10.0g19.1g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Came in late one night after finishing a backshift

5 stars

Came in late one night after finishing a backshift wanted something easy decided to try these out and for a pound each these are fantastic ! I'll be going round again later to buy more plenty topping and nice and spicy goes great with a tub of Philadelphia

Excellent flavour I wish I'd got more (I will toda

5 stars

Excellent flavour I wish I'd got more (I will today). Very very tasty.

very spicy

2 stars

very spicy, my family likes spicy food they found it uncomfortably hot.

light fluffy base,spicey.nice.

5 stars

light fluffy base,spicey.nice.

