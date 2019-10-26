Tesco Deep Pan Spicy Chicken Pizza 401G

Came in late one night after finishing a backshift
Came in late one night after finishing a backshift wanted something easy decided to try these out and for a pound each these are fantastic ! I'll be going round again later to buy more plenty topping and nice and spicy goes great with a tub of Philadelphia
Excellent flavour I wish I'd got more (I will today). Very very tasty.
very spicy
very spicy, my family likes spicy food they found it uncomfortably hot.
light fluffy base,spicey.nice.
