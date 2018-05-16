Tesco Takeaway Piri Piri Chicken 550G

- Energy2516kJ 598kcal30%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 957kJ / 228kcal
Product Description
- A stonebaked pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella medium fat soft cheese, steam cooked chicken, chargrilled red & yellow peppers, sweetcorn and piri piri style drizzle.
- A crispy pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, cooked chicken, chargrilled red & yellow peppers, sweetcorn and piri piri style drizzle.
- Topped with chicken breast, chargrilled peppers and a piri piri drizzle.
- Pack size: 550g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella (Medium Fat Soft Cheese) (Milk) (13%), Steamed Cooked Chicken (7%) [Chicken Breast, Salt, Maize Starch], Chargrilled Red & Yellow Peppers (6%), Tomato Paste, Sweetcorn (3%), Piri Piri Style Drizzle (2%) [Water, Vinegar, Tomato Concentrate, Maize Starch, Salt, Sugar, Cayenne Pepper, Lemon Juice, Garlic Powder, Acid (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Chilli Extract, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), White Pepper, Onion Powder, Paprika, Nutmeg, Maltodextrin, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Sunflower Oil, Dried Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Oregano, Basil, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder, Ground Coriander Powder, Lemon Peel Powder, Chilli], Palm Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Basil, Salt, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Potato Starch, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli, Garlic Powder, Cumin, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Sunflower Oil, Coriander, Paprika Extract, Oregano, Capsicum Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results always cook from frozen. Remove all packaging. 200°C/Fan180°C/Gas 6 18-20mins Place the pizza directly onto top shelf of a pre-heated oven with a tray on the shelf below for 18-20 minutes. Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in Republic of Ireland, using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Card widely recycled Wrap. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
550g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|957kJ / 228kcal
|2516kJ / 598kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|19.2g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|8.9g
|Carbohydrate
|28.4g
|74.7g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|8.2g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|6.6g
|Protein
|10.8g
|28.4g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
