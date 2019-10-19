Goodfellas Vegan Spicy Vegetable Salsa Pizza 375G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Per 1/2 pizza (181g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy1621kJ 385kcal
    19%
  • Fat11g
    16%
  • Saturates4.7g
    24%
  • Sugars6.9g
    8%
  • Salt1.45g
    24%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 896kJ

Product Description

  • A Stone Baked Thin Pizza Base Topped with Spicy Tomato Sauce, Cheddar Style Topping, Red & Green Peppers, Black Beans, Red Onion, Sweetcorn, Salsa Drizzle and a Spiced Crumb.
  • Made with dough that's well rested and baked on Italian stone, topped with our spicy tomato sauce (with no artificial colours or flavours), cheddar style topping, a variety of vegetables, salsa drizzle and a spiced crumb. Our pizzas are then immediately frozen to lock in the freshness and flavour. Goodfella's... Delicious Italian American style pizza from the original frozen pizza people.
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • Fully loaded toppings
  • Our spicy tomato sauce
  • Light 'n' crispy base
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 375G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Cheddar Style Topping (12%) (Water, Coconut Oil, Potato Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract, Salt, Thickener: Carrageenan; Flavouring, Tricalcium Phosphate, Firming Agent: Calcium Chloride; Colour: Beta Carotene), Mixed Vegetables (11%) (Black Beans, Red Onion, Sweetcorn), Red & Green Peppers (10%), Tomato Paste, Salsa Drizzle (4%) (Tomato Passata, Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Concentrated Lime Juice, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Coriander), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Sugar, Basil, Salt, Spice Crumb [Breadcrumb (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Salt), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Spices (Paprika, Cayenne Powder, Cumin, Jalapeño Chilli Powder), Salt, Coriander, Yeast Extract, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract; Lime Oil, Coriander Extract], Maize Starch, Garlic Purée, Chilli Powder, Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Spices (Black Pepper, Cumin, Coriander), Onion Powder, Garlic Powder

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenFood Freezer **** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment *** Until Best Before Date† Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment ** 1 Month Star Marked Frozen Food Compartment * 1 Week Ice Making Compartment 3 Days †Should be -18°C or colder. Do not refreeze once thawed. See top of pack for Best Before End date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 3 Easy Steps.
1. Heat Oven.
Conventional oven 200°C/Gas 6
Fan oven 180°C
2. Remove all packaging (recycle carton).
Spread out all toppings... Yum!
3. Cook directly on top oven shelf (no baking tray).
For cooking times please see below.
14-16 mins bake until golden brown.
For best results, cook from frozen.
Remember, all appliances vary, these instructions are guides only!
Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating... Toppings can be extremely hot!

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Name and address

Return to

  • We really want to know if you enjoyed our pizza. Please write, email or call us:
Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Consumed 100g: Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza (181g)** Oven Baked Provides:%RI* Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy 896kJ1621kJ19%
-213kcal385kcal19%
Fat 6.3g11g16%
of which saturates 2.6g4.7g24%
Carbohydrate 32g58g22%
of which sugars 3.8g6.9g8%
Fibre 2.9g5.2g
Protein 5.8g11g21%
Salt 0.80g1.45g24%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Mostly very nice, but sticky gooey “cheese” .

3 stars

When I saw the box I thought fab! Vegan pizza but are those black bits olives? Thankfully for me, no they are beans, great. The spicy tomato sauce is lovely, the base crispy, the veg and beans are nice. The bit that let it down and will put me off buying again, the cheese, it reminds me of that squeezy American stuff and it’ gluey, sticks to your teeth, not at all nice. Personally I’d have been very happy with the no cheese but more veg and beans.

Amazing!

5 stars

It's a really great Pizza! very filling and not too spicy. I would recommend this pizza, and also to try it with Pizza Express Vegan House Light Dressing! it's delicious

Best Frozen Vegan Pizza

5 stars

The best frozen vegan pizza you can get for the price! It's not very spicy, has lovely flavour, can't complain! Even non-vegans would enjoy this.

excellent snack

5 stars

Half makes an excellent snack. It's a thin pastry base with plenty of toppings, and is surprisingly tasty. The cooking instructions are for an oven, but I find that a gentle grilling works just fine. Recommended!

An excellent vegan freezer standby

5 stars

An excellent freezer standby, and the 'cheese' even melts!

Great effort, maybe use a different vegan cheese

4 stars

I cooked this pizza for the stated time and it seemed to brown well whilst remaining quite soft on the base, I can't stand a pizza base that goes dry and rock hard, yet some pizzas are far too doughy when weighed down by masses of frozen veg that goes all watery upon cooking... this was just the right amount of topping so this didn't happen. The fake cheese seemed to go a lovely golden crispy colour around the edges, however the rest of it went a little slimy, it tasted good in small quantities and had a pungent smell not unlike cheezy wotsits but after 3 or 4 slices I became a bit overwhelmed by the smell and texture! The spicy tomato base and veggies tasted great and the Goodfellas signature dough didn't let the pizza down. I would buy this one again but perhaps mix it up with the other Goodfellas vegan pizza so that the overall taste and texture didn't become too overpowering and sickly.

Great tasting vegan pizza

5 stars

This is one of the better store brought pizzas. The flavour is good and the cheese melts well and unlike other vegan cheese it does not get hard or burn. The base is thin and crispy but tasty. I will buy this again and I do recommend.

Excellent, the best vegan pizza I bought.

5 stars

Excellent, the best vegan pizza I bought.

The vegan cheddar is very similar to cheddar made

5 stars

The vegan cheddar is very similar to cheddar made from cows milk - no need for animal abuse when pizzas like these exist! The pizza toppings complimented eachother well and had the perfect amount of spice.

Needs more vegetables added to cover the pizza.

3 stars

It’s a great tasting pizza, but only downfall was I had to add more vegetables to the topping as it hardly had any on it.

