Goodfellas Vegan Spicy Vegetable Salsa Pizza 375G

Mostly very nice, but sticky gooey “cheese” .
When I saw the box I thought fab! Vegan pizza but are those black bits olives? Thankfully for me, no they are beans, great. The spicy tomato sauce is lovely, the base crispy, the veg and beans are nice. The bit that let it down and will put me off buying again, the cheese, it reminds me of that squeezy American stuff and it’ gluey, sticks to your teeth, not at all nice. Personally I’d have been very happy with the no cheese but more veg and beans.
Amazing!
It's a really great Pizza! very filling and not too spicy. I would recommend this pizza, and also to try it with Pizza Express Vegan House Light Dressing! it's delicious
Best Frozen Vegan Pizza
The best frozen vegan pizza you can get for the price! It's not very spicy, has lovely flavour, can't complain! Even non-vegans would enjoy this.
excellent snack
Half makes an excellent snack. It's a thin pastry base with plenty of toppings, and is surprisingly tasty. The cooking instructions are for an oven, but I find that a gentle grilling works just fine. Recommended!
An excellent vegan freezer standby
An excellent freezer standby, and the 'cheese' even melts!
Great effort, maybe use a different vegan cheese
I cooked this pizza for the stated time and it seemed to brown well whilst remaining quite soft on the base, I can't stand a pizza base that goes dry and rock hard, yet some pizzas are far too doughy when weighed down by masses of frozen veg that goes all watery upon cooking... this was just the right amount of topping so this didn't happen. The fake cheese seemed to go a lovely golden crispy colour around the edges, however the rest of it went a little slimy, it tasted good in small quantities and had a pungent smell not unlike cheezy wotsits but after 3 or 4 slices I became a bit overwhelmed by the smell and texture! The spicy tomato base and veggies tasted great and the Goodfellas signature dough didn't let the pizza down. I would buy this one again but perhaps mix it up with the other Goodfellas vegan pizza so that the overall taste and texture didn't become too overpowering and sickly.
Great tasting vegan pizza
This is one of the better store brought pizzas. The flavour is good and the cheese melts well and unlike other vegan cheese it does not get hard or burn. The base is thin and crispy but tasty. I will buy this again and I do recommend.
Excellent, the best vegan pizza I bought.
Excellent, the best vegan pizza I bought.
The vegan cheddar is very similar to cheddar made
The vegan cheddar is very similar to cheddar made from cows milk - no need for animal abuse when pizzas like these exist! The pizza toppings complimented eachother well and had the perfect amount of spice.
Needs more vegetables added to cover the pizza.
It’s a great tasting pizza, but only downfall was I had to add more vegetables to the topping as it hardly had any on it.