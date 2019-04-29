Carte D'or Classics Multipack Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

very goodbut too expensive for me
very goodbut too expensive for me
Store at -18ºC.
4 x 100ml
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Strawberry Puree (22%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Solids (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Curcumin)
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml portion**
|%* per Portion**
|Energy
|701 kJ
|350 kJ
|-
|167 kcal
|84 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|5.9 g
|2.9 g
|4 %
|of which saturates
|5.3 g
|2.7 g
|14 %
|Carbohydrate
|25 g
|13 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|23 g
|11 g
|12 %
|Protein
|2.8 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.14 g
|0.07 g
|1 %
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Portion = 100 ml = 50 g
|-
|-
|-
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Coconut Oil, Fructose, Whey Solids (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Exhausted Vanilla Bean Pieces1, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Vanilla Flavourings1, Colour (Carotenes), 1Rainforest Alliance Certified™
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|722 kJ
|361 kJ
|-
|172 kcal
|86 kcal
|4 %
|Fat
|6.6 g
|3.3 g
|5 %
|of which saturates
|6.0 g
|3.0 g
|15 %
|Carbohydrate
|26 g
|13 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|17 g
|8.7 g
|10 %
|Protein
|2.1 g
|1.0 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.09 g
|0.04 g
|<1 %
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Portion = 100 ml = 50 g
|-
|-
|-
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Cocoa Mass (1.5%), Whey Solids (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Ammonium Phosphatides), Stabilisers (Sodium Alginate)
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|911 kJ
|456 kJ
|-
|217 kcal
|109 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|9.6 g
|4.8 g
|7 %
|of which saturates
|8.2 g
|4.1 g
|21 %
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|14 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|23 g
|11 g
|12 %
|Protein
|3.3 g
|1.7 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.07 g
|1 %
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Portion = 100 ml = 50 g
|-
|-
|-
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Fresh Cream (Milk), Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup (7%), Glucose Syrup, Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Water, Whey Solids (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Colour (Caustic Sulphite Caramel), Sea Salt (0.4%), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|806 kJ
|403 kJ
|-
|193 kcal
|96 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|8.5 g
|4.3 g
|6 %
|of which saturates
|5.8 g
|2.9 g
|15 %
|Carbohydrate
|26 g
|13 g
|5 %
|of which sugars
|19 g
|9.3 g
|10 %
|Protein
|2.7 g
|1.4 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.66 g
|0.33 g
|6 %
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** Portion = 100 ml = 50 g
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019