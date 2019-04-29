By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Carte D'or Classics Multipack Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml

Carte D'or Classics Multipack Ice Cream 4 X 100Ml
£ 4.00
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Sea salted caramel dairy ice cream. Dark chocolate (2% dark chocolate) ice cream. Strawberry ice cream. Vanilla ice cream.
  • www.icecreamjoy.com
  • Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Salted Caramel Ice Cream at its best! Delicious Carte D'or ice cream in a new 100ml format. This Multipack contains 4 100ml mini cups ready for you to enjoy. Your perfect dessert, in a perfectly portioned cup! Four flavours of irresistibly smooth ice cream in a perfectly portioned format. This multipack allows you to easily have a variety of ice cream flavours in your freezer. These new Les Classiques ice cream 100ml desserts come in a range inspired by our favorite Les Classiques 1L tubs. The four chosen flavours; Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Salted Caramel are Carte D'or's most popular flavours, and all these flavours have a delicious, authentic taste. Why not try a pack of scrumptious Carte D'Or 100ml desserts today? This format is perfect at the end of a meal or as a cheeky sofa snack. You could even try it on the side of your favourite pudding to elevate your dessert to new extremes. Carte D'Or has been the expert in Ice Cream for the past 40 years since our beginnings as a dessert restaurant brand in Paris. For more delicious recipes or dessert inspiration visit www.cartedor.co.uk For some quick and easy tricks and hacks on how to create a dessert masterpiece visit our You Tube channel: Cartedoruk https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gSUv7b0ZyW0 or view us on Facebook at Facebook.com/cartedoruk
  • Mixed pack - content may vary.
  • Carte D'Or 4x100ml Multipack
  • Contains Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Salted Caramel Ice Cream desserts
  • Same great Carte D'Or taste but in a new format
  • Now 100ml format
  • To be stored at -18°C
  • 100ml x 4
  • Pack size: 400ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts
  • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store at -18ºC.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Unilever House,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 7GR.

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Carte D'Or,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 0850 834
  • UKIcare@unilever.com
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

4 x 100ml

    • Carte D'Or 4x100ml Multipack
    • Contains Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Salted Caramel Ice Cream desserts
    • Same great Carte D'Or taste but in a new format
    • Now 100ml format
    • To be stored at -18°C
    • 100ml x 4
    • 1 x Salted Caramel
    • 1 x Strawberry
    • 1 x Chocolate
    • 1 x Vanilla

    Information

    Ingredients

    Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Strawberry Puree (22%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Whey Solids (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Curcumin)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

    Storage

    • Store at -18ºC.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml portion**%* per Portion**
    Energy 701 kJ350 kJ
    -167 kcal84 kcal4 %
    Fat 5.9 g2.9 g4 %
    of which saturates 5.3 g2.7 g14 %
    Carbohydrate 25 g13 g5 %
    of which sugars 23 g11 g12 %
    Protein 2.8 g1.4 g3 %
    Salt 0.14 g0.07 g1 %
    *% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    ** Portion = 100 ml = 50 g---
    Information

    Ingredients
    • Contains Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Salted Caramel Ice Cream desserts
    • Same great Carte D'Or taste but in a new format
    • Now 100ml format
    • To be stored at -18°C
    • 100ml x 4
    • 1 x Salted Caramel
    • 1 x Strawberry
    • 1 x Chocolate
    • 1 x Vanilla

    Information

    Ingredients

    Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Water, Coconut Oil, Fructose, Whey Solids (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Exhausted Vanilla Bean Pieces1, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Natural Vanilla Flavourings1, Colour (Carotenes), 1Rainforest Alliance Certified™

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

    Storage

    • Store at -18ºC.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml portion**%* per portion**
    Energy 722 kJ361 kJ
    -172 kcal86 kcal4 %
    Fat 6.6 g3.3 g5 %
    of which saturates 6.0 g3.0 g15 %
    Carbohydrate 26 g13 g5 %
    of which sugars 17 g8.7 g10 %
    Protein 2.1 g1.0 g2 %
    Salt 0.09 g0.04 g<1 %
    *% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    ** Portion = 100 ml = 50 g---
    Information

    Ingredients
    • Contains Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Salted Caramel Ice Cream desserts
    • Same great Carte D'Or taste but in a new format
    • Now 100ml format
    • To be stored at -18°C
    • 100ml x 4
    • 1 x Salted Caramel
    • 1 x Strawberry
    • 1 x Chocolate
    • 1 x Vanilla

    Information

    Ingredients

    Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Coconut Oil, Water, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (6%), Cocoa Mass (1.5%), Whey Solids (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Ammonium Phosphatides), Stabilisers (Sodium Alginate)

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

    Storage

    • Store at -18ºC.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml portion**%* per portion**
    Energy 911 kJ456 kJ
    -217 kcal109 kcal5 %
    Fat 9.6 g4.8 g7 %
    of which saturates 8.2 g4.1 g21 %
    Carbohydrate 28 g14 g5 %
    of which sugars 23 g11 g12 %
    Protein 3.3 g1.7 g3 %
    Salt 0.13 g0.07 g1 %
    *% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    ** Portion = 100 ml = 50 g---
    Information

    Ingredients
    • Contains Vanilla, Strawberry, Chocolate and Salted Caramel Ice Cream desserts
    • Same great Carte D'Or taste but in a new format
    • Now 100ml format
    • To be stored at -18°C
    • 100ml x 4
    • 1 x Salted Caramel
    • 1 x Strawberry
    • 1 x Chocolate
    • 1 x Vanilla

    Information

    Ingredients

    Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Fresh Cream (Milk), Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup (7%), Glucose Syrup, Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Water, Whey Solids (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Colour (Caustic Sulphite Caramel), Sea Salt (0.4%), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings

    Allergy Information

    • May Contain: Cereals Containing Gluten, Eggs, Nuts, Peanuts
    • Contains: Milk, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

    Storage

    • Store at -18ºC.

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 100 ml portion**%* per portion**
    Energy 806 kJ403 kJ
    -193 kcal96 kcal5 %
    Fat 8.5 g4.3 g6 %
    of which saturates 5.8 g2.9 g15 %
    Carbohydrate 26 g13 g5 %
    of which sugars 19 g9.3 g10 %
    Protein 2.7 g1.4 g3 %
    Salt 0.66 g0.33 g6 %
    *% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
    ** Portion = 100 ml = 50 g---

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

very goodbut too expensive for me

5 stars

very goodbut too expensive for me

