Tesco British Crumbed Ham 275G

- Energy133kJ 31kcal2%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.3g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 475kJ / 112kcal
Product Description
- Sliced, cured and cooked formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat, coated with gluten free breadcrumbs.
- Made with British Pork. Selected prime cuts dry cured for flavour. We work with a long established group of dedicated farms using hand butchered selected cuts of pork leg. The pork is then dry cured for at least four days to give a fuller flavour and succulent texture.
- Made with British Pork.
- Pack size: 275g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS Pork (98%), Salt, Brown Sugar, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate, Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs, Mineral Sea Salt, Pork Gelatine, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Gluten Free Breadcrumbs contains: Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Dextrose.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
275g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Once slice (28g)
|Energy
|475kJ / 112kcal
|133kJ / 31kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|22.4g
|6.3g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019