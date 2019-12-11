Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 300G

Don't waste your money!
Yes, but have you noticed the price!!! I bought this by mistake thinking it was the normal size and only when I saw it I realised how stupid I had been not to check the details. No wonder they haven't splashed "great new size" all over the picture. I bet lots of people have been taken in by it.
New size HBB in tomato sauce !!
Heinz baked beans in tomato sauce is by far the very best and I’ve just discovered this NEW size !! The 200g is, for me, just quite not enough for me, on toast !! The 415g, for one is just a bit to much. BUT the new size 300g is just right!! Ps. I’ve also just discovered Heinz Firecracker Sauce !! It’s in a small bottle and it’s deliciously “hot”!! Just add a Little to the HBB, whilst heating and it gives it that little extra “kick, zing”. But only add a little !!