Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 300G

Heinz Baked Beans In Tomato Sauce 300G
£ 0.70
£2.34/kg

Per 1/2 can (150g)
  • Energy450kJ 107kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0g
    <1%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ

Product Description

  • Baked Beans in tomato sauce.
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
  • 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • Baked beans in a deliciously rich tomato sauce.
  • 1 of your 5 a day.
  • THE GOODNESS OF BEANZ ...LOCKED IN!
  • Naturally high in protein.
  • Naturally low in fat.
  • Naturally high in fibre.
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
  • Low Sugar.
  • Gluten free.
  • Vegetarian Friendly.
  • Pack size: 300g
  • Protein contributes to a growth in muscle mass
  • Naturally high in protein
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Naturally high in fibre
  • Low sugar

Ingredients

Beans (49%), Tomatoes (33%), Water, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Spice Extracts, Herb Extract

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • Get in touch.
  • Phone 0800 5285757
  • (ROI 1800 995311)
  • Or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 300kJ450kJ
-71kcal107kcal5%
Fat 0.2g0.3g<1%
- of which saturates TraceTrace<1%
Carbohydrate 11.7g17.5g8%
- of which sugars 4.7g7.0g8%
Fibre 3.2g4.8g
Protein 4.1g6.1g12%
Salt 0.6g0.9g15%
*RI per serving Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Don't waste your money!

1 stars

Yes, but have you noticed the price!!! I bought this by mistake thinking it was the normal size and only when I saw it I realised how stupid I had been not to check the details. No wonder they haven't splashed "great new size" all over the picture. I bet lots of people have been taken in by it.

New size HBB in tomato sauce !!

5 stars

Heinz baked beans in tomato sauce is by far the very best and I’ve just discovered this NEW size !! The 200g is, for me, just quite not enough for me, on toast !! The 415g, for one is just a bit to much. BUT the new size 300g is just right!! Ps. I’ve also just discovered Heinz Firecracker Sauce !! It’s in a small bottle and it’s deliciously “hot”!! Just add a Little to the HBB, whilst heating and it gives it that little extra “kick, zing”. But only add a little !!

