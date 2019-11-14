By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Coconuts Organic Vegan Double Caramel Ice Cream 460Ml

Coconuts Organic Vegan Double Caramel Ice Cream 460Ml
£ 4.50
£0.98/100ml

Product Description

  • Organic non-dairy caramel ice cream, made with coconut cream, unrefined coconut sugar and a caramel swirl.
  • #LifeJustGotMuchBetter
  • Exceptional non-dairy ice cream
  • Coconuts Organic is made with coconut cream and sweetened with unrefined coconut sugar. We add just a few natural ingredients to this base to create our different flavours. The result is award-winning ice cream that's smooth, creamy and delicious. It's certified organic, officially vegan, and probably the best non-dairy ice cream you'll taste.
  • New flavour 2019
  • Made with coconut cream
  • No refined sugar
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 460ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Cream (40%) (Coconut Extract, Water*), Water*, Coconut Sugar, Caramel Sauce (9%) (Coconut Sugar, Water*, Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt*, Natural Flavour*, Sunflower Lecithin, Pectin*), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Stabilisers (Pectin*, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Sea Salt*, Natural Flavour, *Permitted Non-Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • This product is made in a factory that also handles Milk, Nuts, Soya and Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze.Best before see base of tub

Produce of

Made in Cornwall, UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Soften 10 mins before serving.

Name and address

  • The Cornish Coconut Co. Ltd,
  • Pool Innovation Centre,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR15 3PL.

Return to

  • The Cornish Coconut Co. Ltd,
  • Pool Innovation Centre,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR15 3PL.
  • coconutsorganic.com

Net Contents

460ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 868kJ/207kcal
Fat11.1g
of which saturates9.3g
Carbohydrate25.5g
of which sugars21.7g
Protein0.8g
Salt0.39g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice, and I'm not vegan etc. Quite sweet but then

4 stars

Nice, and I'm not vegan etc. Quite sweet but then that's what I wanted, something sweet. It'd be nice if there was a plain vanilla, salted caramel option, even chocolate if you like it in ice cream. Not unreasonable price when you compare it to 'high end' ice creams in tubs.

Sumptuously indulgent. Wonderful flavour.

5 stars

Sumptuously indulgent. Wonderful flavour.

Horrific aniseedy liquorice taste. Not good at all

1 stars

Horrific aniseedy liquorice taste. Not good at all! Mine is going straight in the bin.

Couldn't get enough...sooooo tasty.

5 stars

Couldn't get enough...sooooo tasty.

Too yummy!!

5 stars

With a new dairy allergy I have struggled to find a product that hits the spot that dairy ice cream used to. Coconuts Organic is everything and more I could hope for. The taste and texture are sublime and being plant based, makes me feel just that little bit better about myself.

Horrible

1 stars

Horrible! Tastes like liquorice and is far too sweet (sweetener flavour rather than sugar)

Pure indulgence!

5 stars

Fantastic tasting ice cream. Smooth and luxurious in texture. Please stock the other flavours too!

BEST ice cream.

5 stars

The BEST dairy-free ice cream I've tasted - creamy and yummy. My little girl, who is dairy intolerant, loves it. And so does the other child, they don't even know it's vegan or dairy-free. Plus all-natural ingredients AND organic :).

