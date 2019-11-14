Coconuts Organic Vegan Double Caramel Ice Cream 460Ml

Nice, and I'm not vegan etc. Quite sweet but then
Nice, and I'm not vegan etc. Quite sweet but then that's what I wanted, something sweet. It'd be nice if there was a plain vanilla, salted caramel option, even chocolate if you like it in ice cream. Not unreasonable price when you compare it to 'high end' ice creams in tubs.
Sumptuously indulgent. Wonderful flavour.
Horrific aniseedy liquorice taste. Not good at all
Couldn't get enough...sooooo tasty.
Too yummy!!
With a new dairy allergy I have struggled to find a product that hits the spot that dairy ice cream used to. Coconuts Organic is everything and more I could hope for. The taste and texture are sublime and being plant based, makes me feel just that little bit better about myself.
Horrible
Horrible! Tastes like liquorice and is far too sweet (sweetener flavour rather than sugar)
Pure indulgence!
Fantastic tasting ice cream. Smooth and luxurious in texture. Please stock the other flavours too!
BEST ice cream.
The BEST dairy-free ice cream I've tasted - creamy and yummy. My little girl, who is dairy intolerant, loves it. And so does the other child, they don't even know it's vegan or dairy-free. Plus all-natural ingredients AND organic :).