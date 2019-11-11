By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Coconuts Organic Vegan Chocolate Orange Ice Cream 460Ml
£ 4.50
£0.98/100ml

Product Description

  • Organic non-dairy chocolate orange ice cream, made with coconut cream, unrefined coconut sugar and a chocolate sauce swirl.
  • #LifeJustGotMuchBetter
  • Exceptional non-dairy ice cream
  • Coconuts Organic is made with coconut cream and sweetened with unrefined coconut sugar. We add just a few natural ingredients to this base to create our different flavours. The result is award-winning ice cream that's smooth, creamy and delicious. It's certified organic, officially vegan, and probably the best non-dairy ice cream you'll taste.
  • New flavour 2019
  • Made with coconut cream
  • No refined sugar
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 460ml

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Cream (37%) (Coconut Extract, Water*), Water*, Coconut Sugar, Chocolate Sauce (8%) (Coconut Sugar, Water*, Coconut Milk, Cocoa Mass, Coconut Oil, Tapioca Starch, Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt*, Pectin*), Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers (Pectin*, Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Orange Oil, *Permitted Non-Organic ingredients

Allergy Information

  • This product is made in a factory that also handles Milk, Nuts, Soya and Gluten

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze.Best before see base of tub

Produce of

Made in Cornwall, UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Soften 10 mins before serving.

Name and address

  • The Cornish Coconut Co. Ltd,
  • Pool Innovation Centre,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR15 3PL.

Return to

  • The Cornish Coconut Co. Ltd,
  • Pool Innovation Centre,
  • Cornwall,
  • TR15 3PL.
  • coconutsorganic.com

Net Contents

460ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 785kJ/188kcal
Fat9.6g
of which saturates8.2g
Carbohydrate22.4g
of which sugars18.3g
Protein1.7g
Salt0.09g

Gorgeous

5 stars

Oh my word! This stuff is amazing! So delicious. The flavour is devine. I love chocolate and this gives such a good intensity of chocolate taste and with the hint of orange it's like a dream. I add a little of the Coconuts Double Caramel flavour if I'm feeling super self indulgent (as if this alone isn't enough😃) ratio: 3 parts Chocolate Orange 1 part double Caramel. It's bliss!

OMG delicious!

5 stars

This ice cream was so creamy, my husband didn't even realise it was dairy-free! Definitely recommend!

I'm in love with this ice cream.

5 stars

I'm in love with this ice cream.

Amazing

5 stars

This is a fantastic dairy free ice cream. Amazing flavour and has a nice texture to it. You wouldn't know it was dairy free unlike some other ice creams. Cant wait to try other flavours.

Brill Ice Cream

5 stars

Absolutely lovely, can't believe it is dairy free.

