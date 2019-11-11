Coconuts Organic Vegan Chocolate Orange Ice Cream 460Ml

Gorgeous
Oh my word! This stuff is amazing! So delicious. The flavour is devine. I love chocolate and this gives such a good intensity of chocolate taste and with the hint of orange it's like a dream. I add a little of the Coconuts Double Caramel flavour if I'm feeling super self indulgent (as if this alone isn't enough😃) ratio: 3 parts Chocolate Orange 1 part double Caramel. It's bliss!
OMG delicious!
This ice cream was so creamy, my husband didn't even realise it was dairy-free! Definitely recommend!
I'm in love with this ice cream.
I'm in love with this ice cream.
Amazing
This is a fantastic dairy free ice cream. Amazing flavour and has a nice texture to it. You wouldn't know it was dairy free unlike some other ice creams. Cant wait to try other flavours.
Brill Ice Cream
Absolutely lovely, can't believe it is dairy free.