Create Your Own Bottle

Color and personalize a fun go-to accessory with the Just My Style® Color Your Own Water Bottle kit! Design pre-printed illustrations with fun color patterns using vibrant markers to bring out each detail. Embellish your water bottle and make your colorful details pop with sparkly adhesive gemstones. This BPA free water bottle is safe and convenient for everyday use to keep you hydrated on the go! Wash with ease using warm soapy water. Recommended for ages 5 years and up.

