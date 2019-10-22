By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate & Caramel Ice Cream Sticks 3X110ml

3(7)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate & Caramel Ice Cream Sticks 3X110ml
£ 1.00
£0.30/100ml
One Lolly
  • Energy1003kJ 240kcal
    12%
  • Fat14.8g
    21%
  • Saturates10.6g
    53%
  • Sugars20.2g
    22%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1271kJ / 305kcal

Product Description

  • Caramel flavoured ice cream lollies, coated in milk chocolate with honeycomb pieces.
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Milk Chocolate (31%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Butter Oil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Palm Stearin, Honeycomb Pieces (1.5%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Starch, Sea Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 110ml e (330ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Lolly (78g)
Energy1271kJ / 305kcal1003kJ / 240kcal
Fat18.8g14.8g
Saturates13.4g10.6g
Carbohydrate30.5g24.1g
Sugars25.6g20.2g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein3.1g2.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Not for us

2 stars

Not a patch on the salted caramel ones. Won’t be buying anymore, sorry to say

Delicious chocolate and the caramel ice cream is

5 stars

Delicious chocolate and the caramel ice cream is equally as nice , the price is Fair too.

Ate one and found it horrible. Salted Caramel one

1 stars

Ate one and found it horrible. Salted Caramel one is much nicer.

Smashing

5 stars

Very nice a grown up taste

Oh my days..

5 stars

I have tried many different brands of this type of ice cream including high end supermarket and branded one and Wowsers this one is the best of all of them... only problem is they aren’t helping my diet 😂

I won't be buying this.

1 stars

I enjoyed Tesco's chocolate and salted caramel. This is appalling by comparison. Yet another case of Tesco sending me away by changing their food to a lower standard.

Sorry, not a fan.

1 stars

The chocolate coating is really thin and the ice cream is almost tasteless.

