Tesco Chocolate & Caramel Ice Cream Sticks 3X110ml

Not for us
Not a patch on the salted caramel ones. Won’t be buying anymore, sorry to say
Delicious chocolate and the caramel ice cream is
Delicious chocolate and the caramel ice cream is equally as nice , the price is Fair too.
Ate one and found it horrible. Salted Caramel one
Ate one and found it horrible. Salted Caramel one is much nicer.
Smashing
Very nice a grown up taste
Oh my days..
I have tried many different brands of this type of ice cream including high end supermarket and branded one and Wowsers this one is the best of all of them... only problem is they aren’t helping my diet 😂
I won't be buying this.
I enjoyed Tesco's chocolate and salted caramel. This is appalling by comparison. Yet another case of Tesco sending me away by changing their food to a lower standard.
Sorry, not a fan.
The chocolate coating is really thin and the ice cream is almost tasteless.