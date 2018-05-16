Krave Beef Jerky Szechuan Pepper & Ginger Salt 16G

Product Description
- Szechuan Pepper & Ginger Salt Beef Jerky
- We carefully handcraft our Szechuan Pepper & Ginger Salt Beef Jerky, slowly marinating it to get just the right combination of spice and kick. One bite, and you're transported to the exotic flavours of the Orient.
- Pioneering Flavour
- At Krave, we marinate our high-protein, gluten-free jerky and biltong with exciting flavours to take your palate on a taste adventure.
- It turns out that everything you need to know about balancing flavours lies right on the tip of your tongue your taste buds detect deliciousness through the five tastes of sweet, bitter, salty, sour and umami. Our Krave chef loves to experiment with flavours and has made it her mission to transform taste and bring a touch of world cuisine to our Jerky and Biltong.
- 52 calories/pack
- High in protein
- Gluten free
- Handcrafted marinated and seasoned, British & Irish beef steak
- Slowly cooked and smoked over applewood
- Pack size: 16g
Information
Ingredients
Beef (made with 160g of Beef per 100g of Beef Jerky), Demerara Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soya Beans, Salt, Vinegar), Tomato Puree, Sea Salt, Pineapple Concentrate, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Spices, Apple Cyder Vinegar, Szechuan Pepper, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Ginger Salt (Salt, Ginger Extract), Preservative: Sodium Nitrite
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store your Krave Jerky in a cool dry place.Once opened, eat within a day.
Produce of
Made in the UK using British and Irish beef
Warnings
Name and address
Return to
- If you need to get in touch, email us at:
- snacks@meatsnacksgroup.com
Net Contents
16g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (16g) contains
|%RI*
|%RI* for an average adult
|Energy kJ / kcal
|1363/323
|218/52
|3%
|8400/2000
|Fat
|6.4g
|1.0g
|1%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|2.7g
|0.4g
|2%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|29.6g
|4.7g
|of which Sugars
|29.5g
|4.7g
|5%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|36.6g
|5.9g
|Salt
|3.3g
|0.5g
|9%
|6g
|*RI reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
Safety information
This bag contains an oxygen absorber packet to enhance the freshness of your jerky. The absorber packet contains harmless minerals which should not be eaten.
