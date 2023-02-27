Monster Pipeline Punch 500Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Energy Drink with Taurine, Caffeine, L-Carnitine, Inositol and B Vitamins with Sugars and Sweetener
- Banzai Pipeline, the world's most famous wave, on Oahu's fabled North Shore comes alive for just a few brief months every winter. In honour of this epic force of nature, we created Monster Pipeline Punch.
- The perfect blend of the best flavours Hawaii has to offer - passion fruit, orange & guava then “Monsterised” with a full load of our famous energy blend.
- And, just like the wave it was named for, it is destined to become a legend!
- Unleash the Beast!
- Contains caffeine
- This product is allergen free
- Contains added colours
- Contains added preservatives
- Contains added intense sweeteners
- L-Carnitine + Taurine + Inositol + B Vitamins
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (6%) (Orange, Apple, Guava, Pineapple, Passion Fruit), Sucrose, Glucose Syrup, Taurine (0.4%), Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate), Caffeine (0.03%), Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Rapeseed), Sweetener (Sucralose), Modified Starch, Vitamins (B3, B6, B2, B12), L-Carnitine L-Tartrate (0.004%), Sodium Chloride, Inositol (0.002%), Colour (E129)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Celery, Cereals Containing Gluten, Crustaceans, Eggs, Fish, Lupin, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard, Nuts, Peanuts, Sesame, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before: See base of can for date.Store in a cool dry place.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Contains Sweeteners
Warnings
- High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly.
- E129: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- (UK) Monster Energy UK Limited,
- Unit 51,
- Metropolitan Park,
- Bristol Road,
- Greenford,
- UB6 8UP,
Return to
- (EU) Monster Energy Limited,
- South Bank House,
- Barrow Street,
- Dublin 4,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml (%*)
|Energy
|153kJ/
|767kJ/
|-
|(36kcal)
|(180kcal) (9%)
|Carbohydrate
|9.0g
|45g (17%)
|Of which sugars
|8.5g
|43g (47%)
|Salt
|0.04g
|0.20g (3%)
|Vitamins
|(%**)
|(%**)
|Niacin (Vit B3)
|8.5mg (53%)
|43mg (266%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.80mg (57%)
|4.0mg (286%)
|Riboflavin (Vit B2)
|0.70mg (50%)
|3.5mg (250%)
|Vitamin B12
|2.5µg (100%)
|13µg (500%)
|Fat, saturates, protein - negligible amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|**Daily reference intake
|-
|-
Safety information
High caffeine content. Not recommended for children, pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people sensitive to caffeine (32mg/100ml). Consume responsibly. E129: May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children
