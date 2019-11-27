By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate White Sticks 3X110ml

3.5(2)Write a review
Tesco Chocolate White Sticks 3X110ml
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1200kJ / 288kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured ice cream coated in white chocolate.
  • Silky vanilla ice cream dipped in thick white chocolate for a crisp bite
  • Silky vanilla ice cream dipped in thick chocolate for a crisp bite
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, White Chocolate (28%) (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins)), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Fructose, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Palm Kernel Oil, Vanilla Pods, Colour (Carotenes).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

3 x 110ml e (330ml)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Lolly (76g)
Energy1200kJ / 288kcal921kJ / 221kcal
Fat18.7g14.4g
Saturates14.5g11.2g
Carbohydrate26.0g20.0g
Sugars24.4g18.8g
Fibre0.6g0.5g
Protein3.5g2.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Well worth trying

5 stars

Lovely refreshing snack

decrease in amount for same price

2 stars

Not happy that there are now only 3 sticks for the SAME price. Won't be buying anymore

