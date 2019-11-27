Tesco Chocolate White Sticks 3X110ml

Well worth trying
Lovely refreshing snack
decrease in amount for same price
Not happy that there are now only 3 sticks for the SAME price. Won't be buying anymore
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1200kJ / 288kcal
INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, White Chocolate (28%) (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Lactose (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins)), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Fructose, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Palm Kernel Oil, Vanilla Pods, Colour (Carotenes).
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Produced in the U.K.
3 Servings
Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
3 x 110ml e (330ml)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Lolly (76g)
|Energy
|1200kJ / 288kcal
|921kJ / 221kcal
|Fat
|18.7g
|14.4g
|Saturates
|14.5g
|11.2g
|Carbohydrate
|26.0g
|20.0g
|Sugars
|24.4g
|18.8g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.5g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
