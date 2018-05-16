Tesco Milk Chocolate Ice Cream 3X110ml

- Energy1012kJ 243kcal12%
- Fat15.3g22%
- Saturates12.5g63%
- Sugars16.7g19%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1301kJ / 312kcal
Product Description
- Vanilla flavoured ice cream lollies coated in milk chocolate.
- Silky vanilla ice cream dipped in thick chocolate for a crisp bite
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Partially Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Milk Chocolate (30%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Butteroil (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate)), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Fructose, Whey Powder (Milk), Palm Stearin, Palm Oil, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Palm Kernel Oil, Vanilla Pods, Colour (Carotenes).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Wrap. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
3 x 110ml e (330ml)
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Lolly (77g)
|Energy
|1301kJ / 312kcal
|1012kJ / 243kcal
|Fat
|19.7g
|15.3g
|Saturates
|16.1g
|12.5g
|Carbohydrate
|29.5g
|23.0g
|Sugars
|21.4g
|16.7g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.8g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
