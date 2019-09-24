By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Ben & Jerry's Topped Love Ice Cream 470Ml

4.5(26)Write a review
Ben & Jerry's Topped Love Ice Cream 470Ml
£ 4.50
£0.96/100ml

Product Description

  • Buttery Brown Sugar Ice Cream with Pink Chocolatey Salted Caramel Cups (5,5%), a Cookie Swirl (6%), a Pink Topping (9%) & Heart Shaped Chunks (2%)
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Buttery brown sugar ice cream with pink salted caramel cups, a cookie swirl, a pink topping, and pink chunks. Most people struggle to find the right words when asked to describe what love feels like, but thanks to Topped Love Is…, we think we might have cracked exactly what it tastes like! At Ben & Jerry's we love love, whether that's the love of ice cream or the love of one person for another. It seems to us that the world needs to stand up for love, right now - like right this very second - so our Flavour Gurus have concocted a new Flavour from the heart. It's an all-new buttery brown sugar ice cream (it's lovely!) with a handful of pink chocolatey hearts (lovingly) thrown on top (love x love = love). The best thing about a tub of Topped Love Is… is that you can scoop it alone or share it with someone you love. There's no wrong way to enjoy it, just like there's no wrong way to love. That's exactly the kind of delicious message we think the whole world needs to hear right now. You know, we put a lot of love into creating our Flavours, so you better believe we only put the best ingredients in there too. For Topped Love Is… that means Fairtrade-certified sugar, sustainably sourced dairy and free range eggs
  • Topped Love is… Tub
  • Buttery brown sugar ice cream with pink salted caramel cups, a cookie swirl, a pink topping, and pink chunks
  • Ben & Jerry's mission aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
  • Kosher certified dairy
  • Ben & Jerry's uses responsibly sourced packaging
  • Pack size: 470ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Cream (Milk) (21%), Condensed Skimmed Milk, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Coconut, Fully Refined Soy), Whole Milk Powder, Egg Yolk [1], Icing Sugar, Starch, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Butter (Milk), Cream Powder (Milk), Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Milk Fat, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Molasses, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates), Honey, Sugar (excluding Icing Sugar), Honey, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 19%, [1] Made with Free Range Eggs

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store at -18ºC

Number of uses

Number of portions is ~4,5

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.
  • Telephone Helpline
  • (UK) 08001696123
  • (ROI) 01850882301
  • Web Address

Net Contents

470ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold Per 100gAs Sold Per 100mlDietary guideline (RI/NRV)
Energy 1.256 kJ1.143 kJ14 %300 kcl
Fat 19 g17 g24 %
- of which saturates 10 g9.3 g47 %
Carbohydrates 29 g26 g10 %
- of which sugars 27 g24 g27 %
Protein 4.0 g3.6 g7 %
Salt 0,24 g0,22 g4 %

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

26 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Wanted More and More

5 stars

I absolutely love Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream and this didn't disappoint. I'd recommend this for any ice cream fan and the extra bits make a lovely contrast to the cold cream as it slips down your throat. Heaven. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprising and delicious

4 stars

This is very different to any ice cream I have had before. The beautiful packaging caught my eye and the contents did not disappoint. The brown sugar ice cream is very flavoursome with pops of salted caramel throughout. As you would imagine it is quite sweet, so I couldn't eat much at a time. But that just meant it lasted longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing ice cream

5 stars

Amazing ice cream

Interesting, fun flavour

4 stars

Brown sugar ice cream topped with pink chocolate hearts... what’s not to love? A refreshing new ice cream in the market which my nephews absolutely adore! I’m normally not a fan of B&J and was hesitant to try this, but glad I did :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I love the message behind this and of course the flavours of the ice cream!

5 stars

I love the message behind this tub of yummy buttery ice cream topped with cute pink hearts. It was lovely tasting and so cute. Packaged nicely it was aesthetically pleasing too. The message behind it referring to refugees and love is amazing. An excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

I’ve never tried a Ben & Jerry’s I’ve cream Flavour that I haven’t liked. This was so delicious as always! The tub is the perfect size fit sharing in front of a movie. With different textures the ice cream is even better than just a plain ice cream. The tub is also made of cardboard so environmentally friendly as you can recycle easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

This ice cream is delicious. The little cups of caramel are so tasty. It looks so pretty too that I didn’t want to ruin it. The kids soon helped and we demolished the pot with one sitting. It’s not too sweet but it is just right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

I bought it couple of weeks ago and i love it.. Top was little bit to sweet.. But overall it was really good.. I would suggest to mix it for better taste.. I have been tried lots of B&J ice-creams and definitely wil buy again.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So Tasty

5 stars

I never knew about this flavour before trying, it is so delicious and creamy, with chunks of chocolate pieces, tastes good alone or with strawberry sauce, this is an ice cream flavour i would definitely be recommending to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious

5 stars

I love Ben & jerry’s Ice cream it is my favourite and everything when a new flavour is on the shop definitely I’ll buy it to test it. B&J topped love is absolutely delicious!!! From now on will be on my top three. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 26 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Helpful little swaps

Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Chocolate Ice Cream 500Ml

£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Cookie & Cream Ice Cream 500Ml

£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Ben & Jerry's Moophoria Salted Caramel 500Ml

£ 4.50
£0.90/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here