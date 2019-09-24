Ben & Jerry's Topped Love Ice Cream 470Ml

Wanted More and More
I absolutely love Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream and this didn't disappoint. I'd recommend this for any ice cream fan and the extra bits make a lovely contrast to the cold cream as it slips down your throat. Heaven. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Surprising and delicious
This is very different to any ice cream I have had before. The beautiful packaging caught my eye and the contents did not disappoint. The brown sugar ice cream is very flavoursome with pops of salted caramel throughout. As you would imagine it is quite sweet, so I couldn't eat much at a time. But that just meant it lasted longer! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing ice cream
Amazing ice cream
Interesting, fun flavour
Brown sugar ice cream topped with pink chocolate hearts... what’s not to love? A refreshing new ice cream in the market which my nephews absolutely adore! I’m normally not a fan of B&J and was hesitant to try this, but glad I did :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I love the message behind this and of course the flavours of the ice cream!
I love the message behind this tub of yummy buttery ice cream topped with cute pink hearts. It was lovely tasting and so cute. Packaged nicely it was aesthetically pleasing too. The message behind it referring to refugees and love is amazing. An excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
I’ve never tried a Ben & Jerry’s I’ve cream Flavour that I haven’t liked. This was so delicious as always! The tub is the perfect size fit sharing in front of a movie. With different textures the ice cream is even better than just a plain ice cream. The tub is also made of cardboard so environmentally friendly as you can recycle easily. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
This ice cream is delicious. The little cups of caramel are so tasty. It looks so pretty too that I didn’t want to ruin it. The kids soon helped and we demolished the pot with one sitting. It’s not too sweet but it is just right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
I bought it couple of weeks ago and i love it.. Top was little bit to sweet.. But overall it was really good.. I would suggest to mix it for better taste.. I have been tried lots of B&J ice-creams and definitely wil buy again.. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So Tasty
I never knew about this flavour before trying, it is so delicious and creamy, with chunks of chocolate pieces, tastes good alone or with strawberry sauce, this is an ice cream flavour i would definitely be recommending to family and friends [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious
I love Ben & jerry’s Ice cream it is my favourite and everything when a new flavour is on the shop definitely I’ll buy it to test it. B&J topped love is absolutely delicious!!! From now on will be on my top three. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]