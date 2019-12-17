Kinder Ice Cream Sticks 10 X 36Ml

Product Description
- Milk ice (with 40% pasteurised whole milk) partially coated with milk chocolate (14%).
- Now in Ice Cream! Working together, Walls and Kinder have launched a delicious new range of ice cream specially designed to be responsibly made for kids. As part of the range, they have created a tasty ice cream stick! The Kinder ice cream stick has been designed and made with care and attention. The ice cream is made with 40% fresh whole milk and the chocolate coating is real milk chocolate. Giving you that unique Kinder chocolate taste and delicious simplicity. The small portion size is designed to be perfect for a kids treat after dinner or having fun on a hot day! It can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle. Walls products with the Responsibly Made for Kids logo meet the high nutritional requirements of less than 110 kcal per portion, less than 3 g of saturated fatty acids per portion and less than 20 g of added sugar per 100 g. This product is sold as a multipack. It contains ten Kinder Ice Cream Sticks each 36 ml. To find out more visit our website www.icecreamjoy.com, or contact us either on our careline e-mail UKIcare@unilever.com or give us a call on our careline phone 0800 731 1507
- Kinder Ice Cream Stick
- Milk ice cream
- Coated in milk chocolate
- Responsibly made for kids
- Made with 40% fresh milk
- 10 pack
- Pack size: 360ml
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Whole Milk, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cream (Milk), Fructose Syrup, Butter Oil (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soy Lecithins), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Carrageenan), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Storage
Store at -18ºC
Net Contents
10 x 36ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|[As Sold] Per 100g
|[As Sold] Per 100ml
|[As Sold] Per serving
|Recommended Intake (RI/NRV)
|Energy kJ
|964 kJ
|723 kJ
|260 kJ
|3 %
|Energy kcal
|229 kcl
|172 kcl
|62 kcl
|3 %
|Fat
|11 g
|8,0 g
|2,9 g
|4 %
|- of which saturates
|6,7 g
|5,0 g
|1,8 g
|9 %
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|22 g
|8,1 g
|3 %
|- of which sugars
|23 g
|17 g
|6,1 g
|7 %
|Protein
|3,1 g
|2,3 g
|0,8 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0,11 g
|0,08 g
|0,03 g
|< 1 %
