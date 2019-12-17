Cornetto Mint Ice Cream Cones 6 X 90Ml
- Mint ice cream in a wafer cone (12%), with chocolate flavour coating (12%) and dark chocolate pieces (2%)
- The Cornetto Mint experience consists of a delicious, crispy baked wafer, coated inside from top to bottom with a chocolate flavour layer, combined with a delicious mint ice cream and dark chocolate pieces. Hot summer days bring friends and families together, and that’s why we love them. Whether you’re at the park, at the beach or in the garden, they’re where memories are made, and refreshing summer snacks are essential. No summer’s day would be complete without a Cornetto Mint. For over 50 years we’ve been perfecting our Cornetto recipe to make the taste of every Cornetto ice cream even better than the last, taking your taste buds on a delicious journey, from the tantalising topping, through the smooth ice cream down to the crispy wafer cone and of course the chocolatey tip. An ice cream manufacturer from Naples, was passionate about ice cream, loving creamy texture, delicious flavours and quality ingredients. One day, they found a way to spread ice cream passion to everyone, creating a formula that could not fail. The great idea was to cover the inside of the cone with a chocolatey layer, allowing the wafer to keep its crispiness when filled with ice cream, this breakthrough innovation “Cornetto” was born from that moment on, people could enjoy their crispy, delicious Cornetto whenever they want. Creamy and Crunchy, the perfect match. Try a Cornetto today! We also have other flavours including Classico and Strawberry. Find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and let us know your favourite flavour!
- Cornetto Mint is a crispy baked wafer coated from top to bottom with a chocolatey layer, combined with delicious mint ice cream and dark chocolate pieces
- Cornetto ice cream cones are available in a 6 cone multipack
- Mint flavoured ice cream in a wafer cone that has a perfect crunch, with a delicious chocolate coating and dark chocolate pieces
- The creamy mint ice cream cones make for the perfect refreshing treat to share with your friends on a perfect summer's day
- We use cocoa from the Rainforest Alliance and do not add artificial colours and flavours
- Let us know who you share #justonecornetto with! Find us on www.icecreamjoy.com or Facebook.com/Cornetto to see our other desserts
- Pack size: 540ml
Ingredients: Reconstituted skimmed MILK, vegetable oils (coconut, sunflower), glucose syrup, sugar, WHEAT flour, fructose, water, cocoa mass, fat-reduced cocoa powder, potato starch, emulsifiers (mono- and diglycerides of fatty acids, sunflower lecithins, ammonium phosphatides), stabilisers (guar gum, locust bean gum, carrageenan), salt, whey solids (MILK), skimmed MILK powder, caramelised sugar, colour (chlorophylls), flavourings. May contain: soy, peanuts, almond and hazelnut. Contains Cereals cont. Gluten + prods., Milk May contain: Peanuts, Soy, Nuts, - Hazelnut (Corylus Avellana) and - Almond (Amygdalus communis L). Free from Irradiation and Meat. Not present Kosher, Ovo Lacto Vegetarian, Halal and Vegan. Yes Alcohol
STORE AT -18°C
United Kingdom
- Unilever UK,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
- Unilever UK,
- Walls,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- National Digital Park,
- Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
540 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1197 kJ
|790 kJ
|718 kJ
|9%
|Energy (kcal)
|285 kcal
|188 kcal
|171 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|15 g
|9.8 g
|8.9 g
|13%
|of which saturates (g)
|12 g
|8.2 g
|7.4 g
|37%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|34 g
|23 g
|21 g
|8%
|of which sugars (g)
|19 g
|12 g
|11 g
|12%
|Protein (g)
|2.9 g
|1.9 g
|1.7 g
|3%
|Salt (g)
|0.2 g
|0.13 g
|0.12 g
|2%
|1 portion = 60 g. (Pack contains 6 portions)
|-
|-
|-
|-
