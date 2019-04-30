By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cones 4 X 90Ml

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cones 4 X 90Ml
Product Description

  • Hazelnut dairy ice cream and milk chocolate sauce finger (5%) (made with 10% milk chocolate) in a wafer cone (13%) with cocoa flavour coating (6%), topped with hazelnut compound disk (12%) and chocolate pieces (1.5%)
  • Now in Ice Cream! Kinder lovers can rejoice as the deliciousness of Kinder Bueno is finally available in ice cream. Working together, Walls and Kinder have created the unique taste of Kinder Bueno in a mouth-watering ice cream cone! Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cones are made with creamy hazelnut ice cream. On top is a tasty hazelnut disk made from carefully selected and roasted hazelnuts and topped with chocolate pieces. Inside the cone there is a delicious a filling of milk chocolate sauce. This is a perfect treat! This product is sold as a multipack. It contains four delicious Kinder Bueno Cones each 90 ml. If you would like to find out more, you can find Kinder ice cream on our website www.icecreamjoy.com, or you can contact us on our careline e-mail UKIcare@unilever.com or give us a call on careline phone 0800 731 1507 You may also enjoy the other ice cream products in the Kinder range. The Kinder Ice Cream Stick is a milk ice cream stick and coated with milk chocolate. The Kinder Ice Cream Sandwich is made with milk ice cream, nestled between two delicious biscuits made of five cereals. Both of these products are designed to be responsibly made for kids
  • Kinder Bueno Ice Cream Cone
  • With roasted hazelnuts and creamy hazelnut ice cream
  • With a tasty hazelnut disk, topped with carefully roasted hazelnuts and chocolate pieces
  • With a filling of milk chocolate sauce
  • Crunchy cone with a chocolatey tip
  • 4 pack
  • Pack size: 360ml

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Sunflower in varying proportions), Wheat Flour, Cream, Hazelnut Paste 5%, Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Whole Milk Powder, Whey Solids (Milk), Dextrose, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butter Oil, Cocoa Mass, Potato Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soybean Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins, Ammonium Phosphatides), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Cocoa Butter, Salt, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg, other Nuts

Storage

Store at -18ºC

Net Contents

4 x 90ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values[As Sold] Per servingDietary guideline (GDA/RDA)[As Sold] Per 100g[As Sold] Per 100ml
Energy 854 kJ10 %1423 kJ949 kJ
Energy kcal204 kcl10 %340 kcl227 kcl
Fat 11 g16 %19 g13 g
Fat of which SAFA 6.4 g32 %11 g7.1 g
Carbohydrate (-)22 g8 %36 g24 g
Carbohydrate of which Sugars 16 g18 %26 g18 g
Protein 2.9 g6 %4.9 g3.3 g
Salt as NaCI0.15 g3 %0.25 g0.17 g

Using Product Information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

KINDER!!! AND ICE CREAM!!! OH MY DAYS!!!

5 stars

KINDER!!! AND ICE CREAM!!! OH MY DAYS!!! This product is everything you could imagine it to be, I would recommend purchasing these especially when were heading into the good weather season.

