Haagen-Dazs Caramel Swirl Gelato 4X95ml

Simply the best!
Absolutely delicious. I am an ice-cream addict and eat it every day but I have to watch the calories so these tubs are ideal for me. This flavour is my favourite.
Great value
Great value
a real stuggle, but are they worth it?
Just tried to crack one of these babys open and the lid just wouldn't budge.. was the same for the 2 that I ate and really struggled to get these things open !! once open they are delicious but not worth the stuggle imho.
Excellent taste and texture, you wouldnt know it w
Excellent taste and texture, you wouldnt know it was the lighter option. Absolutely guilt free. Expensive but on this occasion totally worth it.