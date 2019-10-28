By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Haagen-Dazs Caramel Swirl Gelato 4X95ml

4(4)Write a review
Haagen-Dazs Caramel Swirl Gelato 4X95ml
£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml
1 x tub (72g)
  • Energy580 kJ 139 kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.3 g
    8%
  • Saturates3.5 g
    17%
  • Sugars11.9 g
    13%
  • Salt0.23 g
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 806 kJ

Product Description

  • Caramel ice cream with caramel sauce.
  • 30% less sugars**
  • 50% less fat**
  • **As compared to Häagen-Dazs Dulce de Leche ice cream (11.2018).
  • Discover the extraordinary permissible indulgence the Häagen-Dazs way. Caramel Swirl ice cream mini cups, inspired by traditional Italian gelaterias and crafted with Häagen-Dazs care. Rich golden swirls of caramel fold into a velvety, dreamy gelato ice cream, for a delightful moment of real indulgence, just lighter. We've crafted our Häagen-Dazs gelato with high quality ingredients and real cream for a dreamy scoop. At only 150 calories per mini cup, it's the perfect treat you can enjoy every day. No artificial flavours, colours, sweeteners, emulsifiers nor stabilisers for the ultimate indulgence.
  • Haagen-Dazs Gelato Ice Cream. The perfect treat just a little lighter, so that you can enjoy ice cream every day.
  • Our Haagen-Dazs gelato, like in traditional Italian gelaterias, is crafted with select products and just enough fresh cream for a creamy scoop
  • Real indulgence, just lighter. Enjoy our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Caramel Swirl or Chocolate Drizzle Mini Cup Gelato ice cream
  • At Häagen-Dazs, we live for moments of real indulgence. But sometimes you wish life's temptations were just a little lighter.
  • Hello Gelato.
  • Like traditional Italian gelaterias, we've crafted ours with select ingredients, and just enough fresh cream for a dreamy scoop.
  • At less than 150 calories per minicup, it's the perfect treat you can enjoy every day.
  • 4 x 95ml = 4 x 72g
  • Real indulgence just lighter
  • No emulsifiers or stabilisers
  • 150 calories per cup
  • Real cream, smooth and indulgent
  • No artificial flavours
  • No colours or sweeteners
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 380ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lactose Reduced Condensed Skimmed Milk, Fresh Cream (11%), Sugar, Chicory Roots Extract, Dextrose, Condensed Whole Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Egg Yolk, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.com
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT.

Net Contents

4 x 95ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x tub (72 g)%* (72 g)
Energy806 kJ580 kJ7%
-193 kcal139 kcal
Fat7.4 g5.3 g8%
of which saturates4.8 g3.5 g17%
Carbohydrate23.2 g16.7 g6%
of which sugars16.5 g11.9 g13%
Fibre6.4 g4.6 g-
Protein5.1 g3.6 g7%
Salt0.33 g0.23 g4%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Simply the best!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. I am an ice-cream addict and eat it every day but I have to watch the calories so these tubs are ideal for me. This flavour is my favourite.

Great value

5 stars

Great value

a real stuggle, but are they worth it?

2 stars

Just tried to crack one of these babys open and the lid just wouldn't budge.. was the same for the 2 that I ate and really struggled to get these things open !! once open they are delicious but not worth the stuggle imho.

Excellent taste and texture, you wouldnt know it w

5 stars

Excellent taste and texture, you wouldnt know it was the lighter option. Absolutely guilt free. Expensive but on this occasion totally worth it.

Usually bought next

Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Drizzle Gelato 4X95ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Haagen-Dazs Caramel Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Haagen-Dazs Fruit Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here