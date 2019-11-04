By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Drizzle Gelato 4X95ml

4.5(40)Write a review
Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Drizzle Gelato 4X95ml
£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml
1 x tub (72g)
  • Energy571 kJ 136 kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.9 g
    7%
  • Saturates2.9 g
    15%
  • Sugars11.2 g
    12%
  • Salt0.21 g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 793 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce.
  • 30% less sugars**
  • 50% less fat**
  • **As compared to Häagen-Dazs Belgian Chocolate ice cream (11.2018).
  • Discover the extraordinary permissible indulgence the Häagen-Dazs way. Chocolate Drizzle ice cream mini cups, inspired by traditional Italian gelaterias and crafted with Häagen-Dazs care. Saucy ribbons of chocolate flowing through a silky and smooth gelato ice cream for an intense moment of real indulgence, just lighter. We've crafted our Häagen-Dazs gelato with high quality ingredients and real cream for a dreamy scoop. At only 150 calories per mini cup, it's the perfect treat you can enjoy every day. No artificial flavours, colours, sweeteners, emulsifiers nor stabilisers for the ultimate indulgence.
  • Haagen-Dazs Gelato Ice Cream. The perfect treat just a little lighter, so that you can enjoy ice cream every day.
  • Our Haagen-Dazs gelato, like in traditional Italian gelaterias, is crafted with select products and just enough fresh cream for a creamy scoop
  • Real indulgence, just lighter. Enjoy our extraordinary Haagen-Dazs Caramel Swirl or Chocolate Drizzle Mini Cup Gelato ice cream
  • At Häagen-Dazs, we live for moments of real indulgence. But sometimes you wish life's temptations were just a little lighter.
  • Hello Gelato.
  • Like traditional Italian gelaterias, we've crafted ours with select ingredients, and just enough fresh cream for a dreamy scoop.
  • At less than 150 calories per minicup, it's the perfect treat you can enjoy every day.
  • 4 x 95ml = 4 x 72g
  • Real indulgence just lighter
  • 150 calories per cup
  • No emulsifiers or stabilisers
  • Real cream, smooth and indulgent
  • No artificial flavours
  • No colours or sweeteners
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 380ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Lactose Reduced Condensed Skimmed Milk, Fresh Cream (9%), Chicory Roots Extract, Dextrose, Sugar, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder, Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Condensed Whole Milk, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder

Allergy Information

  • May contain Soy

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C.Once thawed do not refreeze. For best before date see side of carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the best experience, remove ice cream from freezer approximately 5 to 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • www.haagen-dazs.com
  • Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT.

Net Contents

4 x 95ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x (tub) (72 g)%* (72 g)
Energy793 kJ571 kJ7%
-190 kcal136 kcal
Fat6.8 g4.9 g7%
of which saturates4.0 g2.9 g15%
Carbohydrate22.4 g16.1 g6%
of which sugars15.5 g11.2 g12%
Fibre7.5 g5.4 g-
Protein5.9 g4.2 g8%
Salt0.29 g0.21 g3%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

40 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty and light

4 stars

Tasty and light

Delicious ice-cream

5 stars

Very nice ice cream and just the right size

Too sweet

3 stars

We had this for dessert when I had friends over. It is very rich and chocolatey and I love that it is low calories. However, I have a sweet tooth and I found the whole tub a bit too sweet and sickly.

Great gelato . Would buy more often if price was c

5 stars

Great gelato . Would buy more often if price was cheaper

Absolutely divine! Creamy rich and lovely chocolat

5 stars

Absolutely divine! Creamy rich and lovely chocolatey flavour they come in their own little tub, complete with spoon. However it's best to get them out of the freezer about 10 mins prior to eating.

Tasty ice cream

5 stars

An extremely delicious ice cream! Mini cups are convenient too! Would definitely buy again

very chocolatey!

4 stars

Very nice, good quality chocolate ice cream. Personally I thought they were a bit too chocolatey and the pots are too big, I couldn't finish mine in one go - but it you like really rich chocolate then you'll enjoy them!

my children like this product i always buy this pr

5 stars

my children like this product i always buy this product from tesco

Great tasting Ice cream.

5 stars

Really good size. My Nephew and Niece loved them!

Tasty buds goes crazy

5 stars

Well, what can I say, paradise in the pot!! So delicious, although a bit pricey

1-10 of 40 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Haagen-Dazs Caramel Swirl Gelato 4X95ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Haagen-Dazs Fruit Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Mini Cups Ice Cream 4X95ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Haagen-Dazs Vanilla Mini Cups 4 X 95Ml

£ 4.50
£1.19/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here