Haagen-Dazs Chocolate Drizzle Gelato 4X95ml

Tasty and light
Delicious ice-cream
Very nice ice cream and just the right size
Too sweet
We had this for dessert when I had friends over. It is very rich and chocolatey and I love that it is low calories. However, I have a sweet tooth and I found the whole tub a bit too sweet and sickly.
Great gelato . Would buy more often if price was cheaper
Absolutely divine! Creamy rich and lovely chocolatey flavour they come in their own little tub, complete with spoon. However it's best to get them out of the freezer about 10 mins prior to eating.
Tasty ice cream
An extremely delicious ice cream! Mini cups are convenient too! Would definitely buy again
very chocolatey!
Very nice, good quality chocolate ice cream. Personally I thought they were a bit too chocolatey and the pots are too big, I couldn't finish mine in one go - but it you like really rich chocolate then you'll enjoy them!
my children like this product i always buy this product from tesco
Great tasting Ice cream.
Really good size. My Nephew and Niece loved them!
Tasty buds goes crazy
Well, what can I say, paradise in the pot!! So delicious, although a bit pricey