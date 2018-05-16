Kinnerton Character Egg & Bar Mix 62G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate
- Nut safe - produced in a tree nut and peanut safe environment
- Chocolate made in Great Britain
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 62g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate Contains: Cocoa Solids 25% Minimum, Milk Solids 14% Minimum
Allergy Information
- Shea Oil poses no allergenic risk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best before: see base of pack.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
62g = 2 x 25g 1/2 Egg, 1 x 12g Bar
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- UK.
Return to
- To Get in Touch:
- Just telephone us on: +44 (0)845 873 5733
- Send us an email at: lovinglymade@kinnerton.com
- Or visit us at: www.kinnerton.com
Net Contents
62g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 25g
|Per 12g
|Energy
|2198 kJ
|553 kJ
|263 kJ
|-
|526 kcal
|132 kcal
|63 kcal
|Fat
|29 g
|7.2 g
|3.4 g
|- of which saturates
|17 g
|4.3 g
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|61 g
|15 g
|7.3 g
|- of which sugars
|60 g
|15 g
|7.2 g
|Protein
|5.5 g
|1.4 g
|0.7 g
|Salt
|0.28 g
|0.07 g
|0.03 g
