Kinnerton Character Egg & Bar Mix 62G

Write a review
This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 0.50
£0.81/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate
  • Get the Free Nick Jr. app!
  • Download on the App Store
  • Join in every day on Nick Jr.
  • nickjr.co.uk
  • Nut safe - produced in a tree nut and peanut safe environment
  • Chocolate made in Great Britain
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 62g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate Contains: Cocoa Solids 25% Minimum, Milk Solids 14% Minimum

Allergy Information

  • Shea Oil poses no allergenic risk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For Best before: see base of pack.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

62g = 2 x 25g 1/2 Egg, 1 x 12g Bar

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
  • Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,
  • UK.

Return to

  • To Get in Touch:
  • Just telephone us on: +44 (0)845 873 5733
  • Send us an email at: lovinglymade@kinnerton.com
  • Or visit us at: www.kinnerton.com
Net Contents

62g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25gPer 12g
Energy 2198 kJ553 kJ263 kJ
-526 kcal132 kcal63 kcal
Fat 29 g7.2 g3.4 g
- of which saturates 17 g4.3 g2.1 g
Carbohydrate 61 g15 g7.3 g
- of which sugars 60 g15 g7.2 g
Protein 5.5 g1.4 g0.7 g
Salt 0.28 g0.07 g0.03 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

