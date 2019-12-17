Feast Chocolate Ice Cream 4 X 90Ml

- Energy1020 kJ 243 kcal12%
Product Description
- Chocolate flavour ice cream with a solid chocolate flavour centre (13%) and crisp chocolate flavour coating (19%) with biscuit pieces (1.5%)
- Wall's Feast is a delicious chocolate flavour ice cream that makes for a satisfying treat. It is a chocolate flavour ice cream - all light and fluffy - wrapped in a chocolatey coating and biscuit pieces. Inside the delicious ice cream lies a solid chocolate flavour nugget core. All in all, it's crispy, delicious and creamy textured . The perfect chocolatey indulgence that you can treat yourself with. Enjoy a 4 multipack of our Feast ice cream to share with family or friends. Feast is an iconic British ice cream and part of the Wall's ice cream family which also includes Cornetto cones, Solero and Calippo ice lollies. Here at Wall's, we like to think of Feast as a full on ‘feast' for the senses - with the outer chocolatey coating with biscuit pieces and the inner chocolatey core surrounded by chocolate flavour ice cream making up the delicious treat. Perfect for an afternoon treat, to eat after a meal or on a hot day in summer. So, go on, try a Feast today and experience the delicious taste for yourself!
- A delicious chocolate flavour ice cream covering a chunky chocolatey core wrapped in chocolate flavour coating and biscuit pieces
- A real "feast" for the senses
- Crispy, delicious and creamy textured
- The perfect chocolatey indulgence that you can treat yourself to
- A member of the Wall's ice cream family alongside Cornetto, Solero and Calippo
- Pack size: 360ml
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder or Concentrate, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Whey Solids (Milk), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store at -18ºC.Best before end: see side of pack.
Net Contents
4 x 90ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 100 ml
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|1457 kJ
|1133 kJ
|1020 kJ
|-
|348 kcal
|270 kcal
|243 kcal
|12 %
|Fat
|23 g
|18 g
|16 g
|23 %
|of which saturates
|20 g
|15 g
|14 g
|70 %
|Carbohydrate
|32 g
|25 g
|22 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|26 g
|20 g
|18 g
|20 %
|Protein
|3.1 g
|2.4 g
|2.2 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.13 g
|0.10 g
|0.09 g
|2 %
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Portion = 90 ml = 70 g, 360 ml = 4 x portion
|-
|-
|-
|-
