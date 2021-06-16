Garnier Ambre Solaire Self Tan Dry Oil 150Ml
- This 2-in-1 bi-phase Self-Tan Dry Oil tans and luminises your skin. Enriched with nourishing coconut oil, it provides a streak-free, natural looking tan that lasts up to one week (Instrumental test, 21 people). Say goodbye to drying fake tans that give you unnatural colour - with Ambre Solaire Natural Bronzer Self Tan Dry Oil you get moisturised skin with a sun kissed colour.
- The Garnier Natural Bronzer Self-Tan range gives you results in one hour, that last up to one week.
- Ambre solaire natural bronzer self tan dry oil tans while leaving skin luminous
- Fake tan that is enriched with nourishing coconut oil
- 2-in-1 bi-phase self-tan dry oil that hydrates while tanning
- No long wait time - you get results in an hour
- The result - a streak free natural looking tan
- Luminous, hydrated skin with a tan that lasts up to a week
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
885210 4, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Aqua / Water, Isododecane, Dihydroxyacetone, CI 60725 / Violet 2, Tocopherol, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Sodium Chloride, Haematococcus Pluvialis Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Citral, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C226966/2)
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before every application. Apply on skin in regular motions. Wash your hands after every application. Allow tan to develop for 1 hour*. Avoid contact with fabrics. Does not protect the skin from UV rays. Do not use on face.
- *Instrumental test, 21 people.
Net Contents
150ml
