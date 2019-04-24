Tesco Bbq Mango Coconut & Lime Chicken Fillets 300G

All the family enjoyed these.
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (94%), Sugar, Desiccated Coconut, Maize Starch, Spices, Salt, Bell Pepper, Herbs, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Juice Powder [Maltodextrin, Lime Juice], Mango Juice Powder [Mango Juice, Maltodextrin], Thickener (Guar Gum).
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 18-20 mins
For best results, oven cook. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently. Time: 5 mins
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a moderate heat for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving. Time: 8-10 mins
Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.
2 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (118g**)
|Energy
|605kJ / 143kcal
|714kJ / 169kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|3.2g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.1g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27.6g
|32.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When oven cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 236g.
|-
|-
|When oven cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
