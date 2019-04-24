By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Bbq Mango Coconut & Lime Chicken Fillets 300G

£ 3.00
£10.00/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy714kJ 169kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.2g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars2.5g
    3%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 605kJ / 143kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast mini fillets in a mango, coconut and lime marinade.
  • BBQ
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (94%), Sugar, Desiccated Coconut, Maize Starch, Spices, Salt, Bell Pepper, Herbs, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Lime Juice Powder [Maltodextrin, Lime Juice], Mango Juice Powder [Mango Juice, Maltodextrin], Thickener (Guar Gum).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated below 4°C.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 18-20 mins
For best results, oven cook. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-20 minutes.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently. Time: 5 mins

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Fry in a little oil over a moderate heat for 8-10 minutes, turning occasionally. Drain well before serving. Time: 8-10 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is cooked thoroughly and juices run clear when pierced with a thin skewer before serving.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (118g**)
Energy605kJ / 143kcal714kJ / 169kcal
Fat2.7g3.2g
Saturates1.6g1.9g
Carbohydrate2.1g2.5g
Sugars2.1g2.5g
Fibre0g0g
Protein27.6g32.6g
Salt0.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 236g.--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

All the family enjoyed these.

4 stars

