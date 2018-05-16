Help For Heroes Mug Egg & Buttons 95g

Product Description
- Milk chocolate
- Brush your teeth
- Healthy & active life style
- Help for Heroes
- Provides lifelong support to Service Personnel and Veterans with injuries and illness sustained while serving in the British Armed Forces. No matter when someone served, the charity gives them the support they need to live active, independent and fulfilling lives.
- There are thousands of servicemen and women who need support. Wounds and injuries - both physical and mental - can last a lifetime and Help for Heroes is there to help them cope with the challenges they face. Long-term recovery for beneficiaries is far more than repairing damaged bodies and minds; it's about rebuilding lives.
- Thanks to the Great British public, Help for Heroes is able to be with an individual throughout their recovery by delivering recovery programmes, grants, mental health support and fellowships.
- They do all this at their four Help for Heroes Recovery Centres, in local communities and by supporting a network of specialist charity partners and organisations.
- Kinnerton is proud to support Help for Heroes; together we are helping to rebuild lives.
- To find out more go to www.helpforheroes.org.uk
- We are going to generate at least £20,000 for Help for Heroes.
- 6% of the wholesale net price will be donated to Help for Heroes Trading Ltd, which gift aids all its taxable profits to Help for Heroes. (Registered Charity Number 1120920)
- It's great to see happy faces, which is why we take such care to make our delicious chocolates something to smile about.
- We are a caring company, and promise that all our yummy creations have none of those nasty artificial flavours, and go nowhere near nuts at any time in our factory.
- And why do we go to these extraordinary lengths to ensure our chocolates are so scrummily good?
- because you care!
- Chocolate made in the United Kingdom. Mug made in China
- Nut safe - produced in a tree nut and peanut safe environment
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 95g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Shea Oil poses no allergenic risk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For Best before: see base of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for mug use: Wash and dry thoroughly before use.
- Suitable for microwave and dishwasher use.
Number of uses
65g = 2 x 32.5g 1/2, 30g = 1 x 30g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Carton. Card - Widely Recycled Foil. Metal - Widely Recycled Insert. Card - Widely Recycled Window. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- UK.
Return to
- To Get in Touch:
- Just telephone us on: +44 (0)845 873 5733
- Send us an email at: lovinglymade@kinnerton.com
- Or visit us at: www.kinnerton.com
- Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited,
- Units 1 & 2 Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- UK.
Net Contents
95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 32.5 g
|Per 30 g
|Energy
|2195kJ
|714kJ
|659kJ
|-
|525kcal
|171kcal
|158kcal
|Fat
|29g
|9.3g
|8.6g
|-of which saturates
|17g
|5.6g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|20g
|18g
|-of which sugars
|60g
|19g
|18g
|Protein
|5.4g
|1.8g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.09g
|0.08g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020