Swizzels Squashies Egg 145G

Swizzels Squashies Egg 145G

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

£ 2.00
£1.38/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Drumstick Squashies
  • Pictorials not representative of product
  • Pack size: 145G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

145g = 5 x 20g 1/5, 2 x 22.5g 1/2

Name and address

  • KCL Ltd,
  • Units 1 and 2,
  • Oxborough Lane,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8AF,

Return to

  • Tel: +44 (0) 845 873 5733
  • consumercare@kclconfectionery.com

Net Contents

145g ℮

    Ingredients

    Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat in Addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
    Energy 2198 kJ439 kJ
    -526 kcal105 kcal
    Fat 29 g5.7 g
    - of which saturates17 g3.4 g
    Carbohydrate61 g12 g
    - of which sugars60 g12 g
    Protein5.5 g1.1 g
    Salt0.28 g0.06 g

    Ingredients

    Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Gelatine), Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Glazing Agents (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnauba Wax), Colour (Anthocyanin)

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 20g
    Energy 1502 kJ338 kJ
    -354 kcal80 kcal
    Fat0.2 g0.0 g
    -of which saturates 0.0 g0.0 g
    Carbohydrate 83.6 g18.8 g
    -of which sugars 80.2 g18.0 g
    Protein 3.4 g0.8 g
    Salt 0.1 g0.02 g

