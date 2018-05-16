Swizzels Squashies Egg 145G

Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Drumstick Squashies
- Pictorials not representative of product
- Pack size: 145G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
145g = 5 x 20g 1/5, 2 x 22.5g 1/2
Name and address
- KCL Ltd,
- Units 1 and 2,
- Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
Return to
- KCL Ltd,
- Units 1 and 2,
- Oxborough Lane,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8AF,
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 845 873 5733
- consumercare@kclconfectionery.com
Net Contents
145g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whey (Milk), Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea, Sal, Mango Kernel in varying proportions), Emulsifiers (Soy Lecithin, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate (476)), Vanilla Flavouring, Contains Vegetable Fat in Addition to Cocoa Butter, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
145g = 5 x 20g 1/5, 2 x 22.5g 1/2
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 20g Energy 2198 kJ 439 kJ - 526 kcal 105 kcal Fat 29 g 5.7 g - of which saturates 17 g 3.4 g Carbohydrate 61 g 12 g - of which sugars 60 g 12 g Protein 5.5 g 1.1 g Salt 0.28 g 0.06 g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Gelatine), Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Apple Pulp (contains Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Glazing Agents (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Palm Kernel, Coconut), Carnauba Wax), Colour (Anthocyanin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
- Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
145g = 5 x 20g 1/5, 2 x 22.5g 1/2
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Per 20g Energy 1502 kJ 338 kJ - 354 kcal 80 kcal Fat 0.2 g 0.0 g -of which saturates 0.0 g 0.0 g Carbohydrate 83.6 g 18.8 g -of which sugars 80.2 g 18.0 g Protein 3.4 g 0.8 g Salt 0.1 g 0.02 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020