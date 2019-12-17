Tesco Nut & Alcohol Free Christmas Pudding 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ / 347kcal
Product Description
6 Month matured by Christmas day, Christmas pudding.
- Christmas pudding Nut & Alcohol free
- Matured for 6 months for a moist, fruity and sticky pudding
- Nut & alcohol free
- Matured for 6 months for a moist, fruity and sticky pudding
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400g
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vine Fruits [Sultanas, Raisins, Currants], Demerara Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Vegetable Suet [Palm Oil, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil], Pasteurised Egg, Candied Citrus Peel [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Sugar, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Humectant (Glycerol), Concentrated Orange Juice, Barley Malt Extract, Molasses, Salt, Mixed Spice, Orange Oil, Lemon Oil, Yeast.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove outer packaging.
Caution
Pudding will be very hot.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Steam
Instructions: 1 hour. Leave in plastic basin with film lid on. Place in a steamer over boiling water, or alternatively, use a large saucepan with a trivet or an upturned heat-resistant saucer. Place the basin on the trivet/saucer and add boiling water to come 1/3 of the way up the basin. Steam with film lid on for 1 hour, topping up with boiling water as necessary. Do not allow to boil dry. Remove the film lid and turn upside down onto a plate.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Card widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled Pot. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1466kJ / 347kcal
|1466kJ / 347kcal
|Fat
|6.7g
|6.7g
|Saturates
|3.8g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|68.2g
|68.2g
|Sugars
|27.7g
|27.7g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|2.6g
|Protein
|2.2g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
