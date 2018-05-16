Cadbury Creme Egg Cupcakes 2 Pack

- Energy1010kJ 240kcal12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1965kJ/470kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate flavoured sponge with a fondant filling, topped with a vanilla flavour frosting, finished with a fondant icing drizzle and milk chocolate decorations.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Vanilla flavour frosting (39%) [Icing Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Emulsifier (E471)), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavouring], Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Milk Chocolate Decorations (4%) [Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings], Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whey (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (E501, E450, E341), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, E282), Emulsifiers (E471, E475), Colours (E171, Paprika Extract, Carotenes), Stabilisers (E415, E410), Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- We want you to enjoy these cakes in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these cakes please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- Or telephone 0800 022 3389
- If purchased in the Republic of Ireland
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Or telephone 1800 93 2814
Net Contents
2 x Cupcakes
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cupcake (51g)
|%* Per Cupcake (51g)
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|1965kJ/470kcal
|1010kJ/240kcal
|12%
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|24.0g
|12.4g
|18%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|7.0g
|3.6g
|18%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|60.1g
|31.0g
|12%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|50.7g
|26.1g
|29%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.3g
|3%
|50g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.07g
|1%
|6g
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020