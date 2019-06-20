By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Good Boy Pressed Bone Rawhide Dog Treat

1(2)Write a review
Good Boy Pressed Bone Rawhide Dog Treat
£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Product Description

  • Pressed Rawhide Bone
  • Yummy dog treats
  • Lovingly made with 100% Rawhide

Information

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Made from rawhide, this product is a chewing aid. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty. This chew should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface.

Warnings

  • Not suitable for puppies under 4 months old. To avoid a potential choking hazard, ensure you choose a treat which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.
  • Careline +44 (0)115 9381242
  • www.goodboy.co.uk/wagtastic

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for puppies under 4 months old. To avoid a potential choking hazard, ensure you choose a treat which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

***Please Beware*** My 8 month old puppy had been

1 stars

***Please Beware*** My 8 month old puppy had been enjoying his bone and on the 2nd day, after he’d chewed both ends off, the bone split. I was more than horrified to find an elastic band running through the middle!!!!! I will be following up with Wagtastics

Do not feed these to your dog!

1 stars

These should not be sold in supermarkets that care about dogs. People thinking of buying them should google how they are actually made before giving them to their dogs.

Usually bought next

Tesco Dog Poop Bags 75'S

£ 1.65
£0.02/each

Good Boy Tripe Filled Bone Dog Treat

£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Wagtastic Face Balls Dog Toys

£ 1.00
£1.00/each

Tesco 7 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 180G

£ 0.90
£5.00/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here