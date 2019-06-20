Good Boy Pressed Bone Rawhide Dog Treat

***Please Beware*** My 8 month old puppy had been
***Please Beware*** My 8 month old puppy had been enjoying his bone and on the 2nd day, after he’d chewed both ends off, the bone split. I was more than horrified to find an elastic band running through the middle!!!!! I will be following up with Wagtastics
Do not feed these to your dog!
These should not be sold in supermarkets that care about dogs. People thinking of buying them should google how they are actually made before giving them to their dogs.