Good Boy Tripe Filled Bone Dog Treat

5(2)Write a review
Good Boy Tripe Filled Bone Dog Treat
£ 1.50
£1.50/each

Product Description

  • A Complementary Pet Food for Dogs
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives

Information

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (minimum 25% Tripe Meal in filling), Cereals, Oils and Fats

Storage

To keep this treat in tip top condition, store somewhere cool and dry.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feed as a treat as part of a nutritionally balanced diet. Check that your dog has plenty of clean, fresh water available - just in case they get really thirsty.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • This treat should be given under supervision, on a non-stainable surface. As with all natural bones, splintering may occur. Not suitable for puppies under 4 months old. To avoid a potential choking hazard, ensure you choose a treat which is an appropriate size for the breed and age of your dog.

Name and address

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Armitage Pet Care,
  • Armitage House,
  • Colwick,
  • Nottingham,
  • NG4 2BA,
  • UK.
  • Careline +44 (0)115 9381242
  • www.goodboy.co.uk/wagtastic

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Crude Protein23%
Fat Content19%
Crude Fibre3%
Crude Ash48%

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Grade A Dog Treat.

5 stars

My dog is old. He's 15½ years old and had his spleen removed in 2018 and was given 3-6 months to live by the Royal Dick Vet, he also suffers from pancreatitis and so I have to be very careful about what he gets to eat, but he's still here and loving life. He loves these bones. They have really perked him up, wagging his tail and not sleeping half the day - yes, that might just be my miracle dog, but I highly recommend if you have an aging dog that needs a boost. These have taken mine back to the prime of his childhood!

Ask my puppies!

5 stars

My puppies loved this home and I loved it for them both because it was safe for them ☺

