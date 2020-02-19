Good Boy Tripe Filled Bone Dog Treat

Grade A Dog Treat.
My dog is old. He's 15½ years old and had his spleen removed in 2018 and was given 3-6 months to live by the Royal Dick Vet, he also suffers from pancreatitis and so I have to be very careful about what he gets to eat, but he's still here and loving life. He loves these bones. They have really perked him up, wagging his tail and not sleeping half the day - yes, that might just be my miracle dog, but I highly recommend if you have an aging dog that needs a boost. These have taken mine back to the prime of his childhood!
Ask my puppies!
My puppies loved this home and I loved it for them both because it was safe for them ☺