Pedigree Pouches Beef Vegetable In Gravy Dog Food 3X100g

Pedigree® offer a complete range of tasty and wholesome indoor dog food and treats
100% Complete and Balanced pet food
Multipack of 3x 100g Pedigree wet food for Adult domestic dogs
Beef and Vegetable in Gravy Pedigree Dog Pouches, succulent cuisine, single serve pouches
Dog food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Complete pet food for adult dogs.
- 100% complete and balanced, Pedigree Wet dog food is not only nutritious but also makes for highly enjoyable everyday meals that will bring out their infectious enthusiasm.
- In its easy-to-open Pouch format, it's perfect for a fresh healthy, easy meal you can serve in one go.
- Simple chewy protein chunks which make delicious feeding for your special pets and helps towards their health and wellness.
Developed with the help of vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre, Pedigree dog food pouches have quality ingredients with all the essential nutrients to support optimal digestion, a healthy skin and coat, strong natural defences and healthy bones.
- Pedigree dog Pouches contain no artificial colorants, flavours or preservatives.
- Easy-to-open individual packets, ideal for a fresh healthy meal, on its own or on top of dry canine food
- Nutrition for dogs that helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defences
- At Pedigree, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us.
- Pedigree's complete range of tasty and healthy dog food and dog treats delivers everything that is essential to support, protect and spark all dogs' exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
- With a wide range of tasty, complete and balanced dog food meals, Pedigree has everything all dogs need to thrive. Meals that taste good in ways that get tails wagging, and feed the good in ways you can see.
- 100% Complete and delicious wet dog food classics for indoor adult dogs
- Dog food developed with our vets and nutritionists at Waltham Pet Nutrition Centre
- This pet food contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 300G
- Helps support healthy bones, good digestion, a healthy skin & coat and strong natural defences
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Beef), Vegetables (including 4% Carrots and Peas), Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (including 0.5% Dried Beet Pulp), Oils and Fats (including 0.5% Sunflower Oil)
Serve at room temperature, surplus food can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.
87 kcal / 100 g
Feeding instructions: A 10 kg dog needs 6 pouches daily. We recommend to feed a mix of 3 pouches Pedigree® wet and 75g Pedigree® dry food.
Allow a transition phase and adjust amounts according to your pet's needs. For overweight dogs reduce daily amount. For more information on feeding your dog, please contact our Consumer Careline or visit our website. Fresh water should always be available.
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
3 x 100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Analytical Constituents (%):
|Protein:
|7.5
|Fat content:
|5.5
|Inorganic matter:
|2.0
|Crude fibres:
|0.30
|Moisture:
|82.0
|Calcium:
|0.40
|Vitamin D3:
|250 IU
|Vitamin E:
|66.0 mg
|Calcium iodate anhydrous:
|0.56 mg
|Cupric sulphate pentahydrate
|8.2 mg
|Ferrous sulphate monohydrate:
|15.0 mg
|Manganous sulphate monohydrate:
|8.4 mg
|Zinc sulphate monohydrate:
|71.2 mg
|Additives per kg:
|-
|Nutritional additives:
|-
