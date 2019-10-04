Pearce Duff's Strawberry Blancmange 35G

This stuff is lush!
It's such a shame that the world seems to have forgotten about blancmange because it's delicious. Just what jelly was made for. (There are other flavours but not always available in Tesco which is a shame.)
Cornflour, Flavouring, Colours: Carmine, Annatto
Store in a cool, dry place.
Sachet serves 4
35g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (138 g)
|Energy kJ
|376 kJ
|520 kJ
|Energy kcal
|89 kcal
|123 kcal
|Fat
|1.8 g
|2.5 g
|of which Saturates
|1.1 g
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrates
|15.0 g
|20.7 g
|of which Sugars
|7.5 g
|10.4 g
|Protein
|3.1 g
|4.3 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
|0.2 g
|This information is based on the product made up according to the preparation instructions using semi skimmed milk and 45 g (3 tablespoons) of sugar
|-
|-
|-
|-
