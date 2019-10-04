By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pearce Duff's Strawberry Blancmange 35G

Pearce Duff's Strawberry Blancmange 35G
£ 0.30
£0.86/100g

Product Description

  • Ready to Mix Strawberry Flavour Blancmange
  • One pint sachet
  • Natural flavours
  • No preservatives
  • Pack size: 35g

Information

Ingredients

Cornflour, Flavouring, Colours: Carmine, Annatto

Allergy Information

  • This product is manufactured on a site that also produces Wheat Flour

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Instructions
  • All you need is 1 pint (568 ml) milk
  • 30-45 g (2-3 tablespoons)
  • Sugar (depending on your taste)
  • Preparation time 10 mins.
  • Ready to eat in 4 hours.
  • Empty the contents of the sachet into a basin, then add the sugar plus 3 tablespoons of the milk. Mix to a smooth paste.
  • Take the remaining milk and heat in a saucepan until warm.
  • Add a little of the warm milk to the paste, mix, then add the rest and stir well.
  • Return it to the saucepan.
  • Bring to the boil, then stirring continuously, simmer gently for at least a minute.
  • Rinse your mould (or pudding bowls) with cold water and pour in the liquid.
  • Allow to cool to room temperature and pop in the fridge for at least three hours.
  • Serve chilled and eat within two days.

Number of uses

Sachet serves 4

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Green's Desserts UK Ltd.,
  • Thurcroft,
  • Rotherham,
  • South Yorkshire,
  • S66 9ER.

Return to

  • Consumer Services,
  • Green's Desserts UK Ltd.,
  • Thurcroft,
  • Rotherham,
  • South Yorkshire,
  • S66 9ER.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving (138 g)
Energy kJ376 kJ520 kJ
Energy kcal89 kcal123 kcal
Fat 1.8 g2.5 g
of which Saturates 1.1 g1.5 g
Carbohydrates15.0 g20.7 g
of which Sugars 7.5 g10.4 g
Protein 3.1 g4.3 g
Salt 0.1 g0.2 g
This information is based on the product made up according to the preparation instructions using semi skimmed milk and 45 g (3 tablespoons) of sugar--
Sachet serves 4--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

This stuff is lush!

5 stars

It's such a shame that the world seems to have forgotten about blancmange because it's delicious. Just what jelly was made for. (There are other flavours but not always available in Tesco which is a shame.)

