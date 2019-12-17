Pip & Nut Smooth Almond Butter 225G

Product Description
- Smooth Almond Butter
- Find Pip & Nut on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @pipandnut, #naturalnuttiness
- Pip & Nut's Smooth Almond Butter is made from just-roasted Californian almonds and a sprinkling of sea salt. That's it.
- Naturally nutritious and ridiculously tasty, this nut butter can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
- High in Monounsaturated Fats
- *Replacing saturated fats in a diet with unsaturated fats contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and healthy diet. Oleic acid is an unsaturated fat.
- Absolutely no palm oil or added sugar
- A natural source of protein
- High in monounsaturated fats
- Dairy and gluten free
- Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
- Pack size: 225g
- Replacing saturated fats in a diet with unsaturated fats contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and healthy diet
- A natural source of protein
- High in monounsaturated fats
- Absolutely no added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Hi-Oleic Almonds (99.5%), Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Peanut and other Nut allergy sufferers
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once open eat within 3 months (easy!)
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Pip's Top Tip: Stir before use as the oil can naturally separate.
Number of uses
16 Table Spoon Servings
Recycling info
Jar. Recyclable
Name and address
- Pip & Nut,
- The Nest,
- 118 Commercial Street,
- London,
- E1 6NF.
Return to
- Pip & Nut,
- The Nest,
- 118 Commercial Street,
- London,
- E1 6NF.
- thekernel@pipandnut.com
Net Contents
225g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 15g serving
|Energy (kJ)
|2615
|392
|Energy (kcal)
|632
|95
|Fat
|54g
|8.1g
|Saturates
|4.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|27g
|4.1g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.08g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019