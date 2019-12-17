By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pip & Nut Smooth Almond Butter 225G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Pip & Nut Smooth Almond Butter 225G
£ 3.95
£1.76/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth Almond Butter
  • Find Pip & Nut on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: @pipandnut, #naturalnuttiness
  • Pip & Nut's Smooth Almond Butter is made from just-roasted Californian almonds and a sprinkling of sea salt. That's it.
  • Naturally nutritious and ridiculously tasty, this nut butter can be eaten for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
  • High in Monounsaturated Fats
  • *Replacing saturated fats in a diet with unsaturated fats contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and healthy diet. Oleic acid is an unsaturated fat.
  • Absolutely no palm oil or added sugar
  • A natural source of protein
  • High in monounsaturated fats
  • Dairy and gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans and vegetarians
  • Pack size: 225g
  • Replacing saturated fats in a diet with unsaturated fats contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels as part of a varied and healthy diet
  • A natural source of protein
  • High in monounsaturated fats
  • Absolutely no added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Hi-Oleic Almonds (99.5%), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Peanut and other Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once open eat within 3 months (easy!)

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Pip's Top Tip: Stir before use as the oil can naturally separate.

Number of uses

16 Table Spoon Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Pip & Nut,
  • The Nest,
  • 118 Commercial Street,
  • London,
  • E1 6NF.

Return to

  • Pip & Nut,
  • The Nest,
  • 118 Commercial Street,
  • London,
  • E1 6NF.
  • thekernel@pipandnut.com

Net Contents

225g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 15g serving
Energy (kJ)2615392
Energy (kcal)63295
Fat 54g8.1g
Saturates 4.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate 7.5g1.1g
Sugars 4.6g0.7g
Protein 27g4.1g
Salt 0.5g0.08g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Meridian Cashew Butter 170G

£ 3.00
£1.77/100g

Tesco Frozen Raspberries 350G

£ 2.00
£5.72/kg

Offer

Tesco Virgin Organic Coconut Oil 300Ml

£ 3.00
£1.00/100ml

Alpro Almond Roasted Unsweetened Longlife Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.70
£1.70/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here