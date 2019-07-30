Nivea Sun Lotion Travel Size Spf50+ 100Ml

excellent product
protects 100% and it smells so good! no more sun burning
NIVEA PROTECT & MOISTURE SPF50+
I like this sun cream as is it not greasy, goes on smoothly and does protect my skin from exposure to the sun as I tend to go red and not tanned. I apply it a few times a day as it is a good moisturiser and is water resistant. It has a pleasant fragrance and I have bought it for a number of years now and will continue to do so in the future. I highly recommend it.
an all round awesome product
nivea protect and moisture lotion 50+ does exactly as it says great protection wonderfully moisturises and on top of all that it smells great as well and is at a great price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fragrance
Amazing quality, smelt amazing and protected 100%. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
NIVEA Protect & Moisture Lotion 50+
Good product. I found the lotion easy to apply and rub in with very little effort. Lotion also gave good coverage and felt pleasant on the skin with a nice fragrance. Protection felt as if it lasted for approximately 4 hours on a reasonably sunny day - I have medium fair skin and would tan easily. I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea sun protect and moisture
The suncream is easy to use and apply, you only need a little amount as it goes along way once you start rubbing it into your skin. There is a slight smell to the cream but it's not overpowering and the cream rubs in well and leaves your skin soft and not wet afterwards. It is a great travel size to fit into your bag and take with you where ever you might need it to top up it really helped with my sun allergies as well I would recommend to a friend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great protection
great product, smells nice and goes on nice, does not feel sticky afterwards and little one didnt complain to me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab product
Absolutely loved this product. Goes on with ease and doesn't leave the skin feeling greasy like some sun creams do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best on the market
Easy to use, minimal mess when applying from the bottle. Absorbs perfectly and doesn't leave your skin feeling greasy like some other brands have in the past. Safe for my little ones to use aswell factor 50 is the best and safest one to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant lotion for sun protection.
It went on smoothly and rubbed in well, it had a pleasant smell and wasn't too greasy like some other sun lotions. It's protected my skin from the sun and was easy to reapply throughout the day. For the first time in ages I didn't burn which was brilliant. I would highly recommend Nivea protect & moisture lotion 50+ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]