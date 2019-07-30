By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Sun Lotion Travel Size Spf50+ 100Ml

5(52)Write a review
Nivea Sun Lotion Travel Size Spf50+ 100Ml
£ 5.00
£5.00/100ml
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Alcohol Denat., Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Homosalate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Panthenol, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Myristyl Myristate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tetrasodium Iminodisuccinate, Cellulose Gum, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, Xanthan Gum, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Hydroxyacetophenone, Trisodium EDTA, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Hydroxide, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT USAGE INSTRUCTIONS Apply generously before sun exposure enough to give a visible layer before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas. • Reapply frequently especially after swimming, perspiring and toweling. • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection. • Avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm). • Allow to absorb completely and avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining. • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight. • Wear protective clothing (hat, t-shirt, sunglasses) and use sufficient sunscreen for unprotected areas. • Even when protected avoid over-exposure to the sun as it is a serious health threat. • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

100ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

52 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

excellent product

5 stars

protects 100% and it smells so good! no more sun burning

NIVEA PROTECT & MOISTURE SPF50+

5 stars

I like this sun cream as is it not greasy, goes on smoothly and does protect my skin from exposure to the sun as I tend to go red and not tanned. I apply it a few times a day as it is a good moisturiser and is water resistant. It has a pleasant fragrance and I have bought it for a number of years now and will continue to do so in the future. I highly recommend it.

an all round awesome product

5 stars

nivea protect and moisture lotion 50+ does exactly as it says great protection wonderfully moisturises and on top of all that it smells great as well and is at a great price [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fragrance

5 stars

Amazing quality, smelt amazing and protected 100%. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA Protect & Moisture Lotion 50+

5 stars

Good product. I found the lotion easy to apply and rub in with very little effort. Lotion also gave good coverage and felt pleasant on the skin with a nice fragrance. Protection felt as if it lasted for approximately 4 hours on a reasonably sunny day - I have medium fair skin and would tan easily. I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea sun protect and moisture

4 stars

The suncream is easy to use and apply, you only need a little amount as it goes along way once you start rubbing it into your skin. There is a slight smell to the cream but it's not overpowering and the cream rubs in well and leaves your skin soft and not wet afterwards. It is a great travel size to fit into your bag and take with you where ever you might need it to top up it really helped with my sun allergies as well I would recommend to a friend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great protection

5 stars

great product, smells nice and goes on nice, does not feel sticky afterwards and little one didnt complain to me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab product

5 stars

Absolutely loved this product. Goes on with ease and doesn't leave the skin feeling greasy like some sun creams do. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best on the market

5 stars

Easy to use, minimal mess when applying from the bottle. Absorbs perfectly and doesn't leave your skin feeling greasy like some other brands have in the past. Safe for my little ones to use aswell factor 50 is the best and safest one to use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant lotion for sun protection.

5 stars

It went on smoothly and rubbed in well, it had a pleasant smell and wasn't too greasy like some other sun lotions. It's protected my skin from the sun and was easy to reapply throughout the day. For the first time in ages I didn't burn which was brilliant. I would highly recommend Nivea protect & moisture lotion 50+ [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 52 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

