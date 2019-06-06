Nivea Sun Lotion Travel Size Spf30 100Ml

Exactly what it says on the bottle
Does exactly what it says. Protects from the sun and comes in a handy travel size bottle. From a well known company protects against uv rays and also is easy to apply [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Would recommend
Goes on really easily with no greasy residue, leaving skin soft and moisturised. Love the fact its also water proof! A really good sun cream in an attractive good quality packaging. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells of holidays
I really liked this sun cream. A little went a long way and it smelt great! It kept my skin protected [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Scottish weather
We in Dundee have not had much sun yet to use this haha, Scottish weather for you, but I have tested the cream, love the smell and consistency. Fingers crossed for some sun please :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea Sun Cream
The lotion smells very nice and i found it applied very easily and rubs in to the skin well, but i found the lotion to feel a little greasy on my skin at first, but i would still use it again and recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for the great British summer
Not sticky or greasy, goes on lovely and does the job! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect for sunny days
I have been always using Nivea Protect & Moisture Lotion 30, it’s really good when sunny days. It stays longer on your skin and keep your skin moisture. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely fragrance and good moisturiser
The lotion absorbed easily and was pleasant to rub in. The smell is a nice sun cream smell that I enjoyed using. My skin was protected and felt like I had used a good quality moisturiser. Every now and again, I could smell the fragrance and it was lovely. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Sun protection at its best
This a great product and is absorbed into the skin very easily. Offers very good protection. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Well done Nivea!
A great fresh smell. Very easy to apply and easilt absorbs into your skin with no sticky residue. The product leaves your skin feeling soft and conditioned, with that added feeling of reassurance that it is being protected from the harmful effects of sun exposure. A winning product in my opinion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]