Gillette Skin Guard Sensitive Shaving Gel 200Ml

A genuinely decent shave from a canned gel
an easy-to-use gel that goes on easily and helps your razor glide over your skin without leaving it feeling like a peeled onion.
Excellent
on my skin, i am a fair haired gent with very sensitive skin. and found spray foams always irritate after shaving. BUT this gel is perfect, i will never use foam again. nice one Gillette [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent Product
Prevents a sore shaved skin I usually experience with every previous shaves. Lightly typical male scent - excellent product when used in conjuction with Gillette Skinguard Sensitive Razors
Great on my skin
I suffer from quite sensitive skin and so often have rashes when shaving however this gel has been great for me, being so smooth on my skin and left it feeling nice [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Foam, not a gel
Firstly this is a activating gel that really is a foam. So if you don't mind that then this stuff is very nice. Smells great, no irritation and allows a nice close shave [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A touch of luxury
Now I’m not normally a fan of gel’s and rather stick with the traditional foam as never found they could produce a good lather, well I was wrong. After a few rubs it turns into a rich, creamy, foam with a delicate scent. With myself having sensitive skin and having to use cream daily for it I was happy to see the gel treated my skin with respect like it should, happy shaves. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great for my sensitive skin
I have been using this product for over a week now and usually with other shaving products I get irritation but since using this gel I have had none at all. The gell has a nice scent and the only thing that lets the product down from a 5 star rating is the design of the can but this is a very small point. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smooth
Brings coolness to the skin and allows a nice and smooth shave [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Did what it said on the tin
Overall, I thought this shaving gel was good. It reduced friction and irritation on my ultra sensitive skin, however I still felt a slight tingle which I was not surprised by. The packaging was attractive and applying the gel was easy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very moisturising.
This gel I was lucky enough to try for free as a review product and I have to say it exceeded my expectations. This did not leave any type of sticky residue like other products I have tried prior. My skin felt soft and hydrated after the shave and I had no irritation like I have done before from Rival products. I will definitely be purchasing this product when I run out of this item. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]